Abington Heights suspends fall contact sports

Abington Heights became the first District 2 school to suspend fall sports with an announcement signed by superintendent Michael Mahon and posted on the school website Friday.

The decision suspends contact sports – football, boys and girls soccer, field hockey, girls volleyball and cheerleading – before the upcoming scheduled start of official practices. Non-contact sports – golf, girls tennis and boys and girls cross country – are considered “on pause” pending a decision.

While the announcement clarified that it not an official cancellation of the entire season, it does make starting on time impossible and casts serious doubt on whether even a portion will be played while the school district continues to address concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Abington Heights made the move prior to others in the district, which oversees northeastern schools within the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. There were, however, similar decisions being made around in the state in the two days after the PIAA’s July 29 approval of its Return To Competition Plan. According to sources, other schools and the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association as a whole were contemplating whether to alter their fall start-up plans as of presstime.

Part of the PIAA’s Return To Competition Plan is the creation of an alternate starting date and a hybrid plan for schools that want to compete in the fall, but are not ready to start heat acclimatization for football Aug. 10 and official practices Aug. 17.

Abington Heights had already been among the few schools in the district that had suspended voluntary off-season workouts after a brief start-up of that process in early July. There have been no formal practices or competitions for school teams since the PIAA shut down winter and spring sports in March along with school closings because of the outbreak.

Mahon’s website statement explained the decision:

“On July 10, 2020 all voluntary pre-season workouts were paused until further notice. This action took place following confirmed reports of COVID-19 spread among national, regional and local athletic teams. Since that time, the conditions to have safe and successful scholastic team sports, especially contact sports, have significantly deteriorated.

“As a result, non-contact fall sports will remain on pause until further notice. Contact fall sports including cheerleading, field hockey, football, soccer and volleyball are suspended until further notice. Suspending contact fall sports is necessary because of the rapidly approaching start of the fall season including a heat acclimatization period scheduled to begin on August 10, 2020.

“PIAA, the governing body of scholastic sports in Pennsylvania, recently affirmed that teams may begin practice for fall sports at the usual time in August. It also acknowledged that school districts may wish to postpone the start of fall sports. Some leagues in Pennsylvania have already made such announcements.

“A candid and realistic look at the current circumstances surrounding contact sports for the fall is discouraging. Abington Heights will continue to carefully review conditions and evaluate all proposals for a delayed start of fall contact sports. In that respect, fall contact sports are not canceled. It is, however, unlikely that contact sports will take place in Fall 2020.”

Mahon’s statement did not specifically mention cross country. It said that the school is monitoring guidance and is in discussions with other local school districts about methods for safely conducting paused sports, such as golf and tennis.

“No decisions have been made,” the statement said.

Mahon acknowledged the disappointment the announcement would bring and that there would be disagreement about the decision. He offered to meet virtually with athletes, parents and coaches from affected teams to discuss their concerns and questions.

Below Mahon’s main statement online was a listing of considerations leading up to the decision.

Among the items cited were decisions regarding the cancellation of fall sports by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, Ivy League and Patriot League as well as by high school governing bodies in nearby states.

PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi has repeatedly stated that the organization’s member schools face distinctly different circumstances than college athletic teams.