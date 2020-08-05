After leaving a head coaching position at his alma mater, Lackawanna Trail graduate Christian Sunseri has landed an assistant boys basketball coaching job at Mid Valley.

The Mid Valley School Board hired Sunseri as an assistant to Mike Abda during its July 29 virtual meeting.

Sunseri resigned at Lackawanna Trail when the school chose to consider other applicants for the head coaching position after the Lions finished second in Lackawanna League Division 4 last season. The school has since hired Ben Domiano to fill the position.

After playing for the Lions, Sunseri kept active in basketball at college, serving as a practice player for the women’s team at Drexel University.

While also serving as a volunteer women’s coach at Marywood University in 2013-14, Sunseri was working as junior varsity coach and varsity assistant for the Lackawanna Trail boys. He took over the head coaching assignment on an interim basis during that season, then was appointed to the head coaching job that he held the next six seasons.

Mid Valley finished 13-10 last season, including 7-5 in Division 3 of the Lackawanna League. It won two non-league games over Lackawanna Trail.