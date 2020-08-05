Keystone College announced last week that it will no longer attempt to put together a fall football schedule because of health and safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This was scheduled to be the first full season of football at Keystone in more than 70 years. The school returned to the sport last fall with a mixture of junior varsity and varsity games.

Keystone had first planned to move forward with an independent schedule when its league, the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference, chose not to compete this season.

With many of its potential local rivals also now shutting down their athletic programs for the fall season, Keystone was running out of scheduling options. The final decision, according to the school, was based on the procedures needed to try to play safely during the pandemic.

According to the July 29 announcing:

“After reviewing the landscape of both higher education athletics and the guidelines provided by the NCAA, Keystone believes that strict compliance with NCAA testing protocols is not feasible at this time. Because of this, Keystone is unable to move forward with intercollegiate contests this fall.

“We realize this is a very difficult decision, but it has been made with the best intentions regarding the health and safety of all student-athletes involved.”

The school’s statement said frequent testing, meeting NCAA guidelines, is not possible because of “accessibility and resources restraints.”

Keystone’s other fall sports seasons were earlier called off by the Colonial States Athletic Conference, where it is a member in all but football.

In its announcement, the school said it remains committed to exploring approaches that provide “social and competitive experience for all student-athletes.”

Sports are planned for the spring semester and the school is hopeful of conducting winter sports.