Cory Spangenberg hit home runs in consecutive Nippon Professional Baseball games Thursday and Friday.

Spangenberg, playing professionally in Japan this season for the first time after six years in Major League Baseball with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers, also raised his batting average during a week in which his Saitama Seibu Lions struggled.

The Lions began the week one game out of first place in the Pacific League, but slipped below .500. They entered Tuesday’s action 17-18-1 and four games out of the lead after a weeklong series with the first-place Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in which the Hawks won four out of five games.

The home runs were the fourth and fifth of the season for Spangenberg, a 2009 Abington Heights graduate who has been playing left field and third base this season. He ranks second on the team in that category.

Spangenberg homered in the second inning of a 6-0 win on Thursday, giving the Lions a 2-0 lead. He was 3-for-4 in the game.

Friday’s homer came in the top of the sixth inning and created a 4-4 tie in a game the Lions eventually lost, 5-4.

Spangenberg had hits in all five games in the series and returned to his leadoff spot in the batting order Saturday. He had the team’s only hit in a 4-0 loss in that game.

Sunday’s game was postponed.

Spangenberg raised his batting average to .250 through 34 games. He regained the team lead in hits with 35 while ranking third in RBI (19) and fourth in runs scored (18).