Abington players on 14U AAU basketball team

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and Gov. Tom Wolf continued to address the possibility of fall high school sports in the state through actions in the past week.

In its July 29 Board of Directors meeting, the PIAA approved its Return To Competition plan by a 29-3 vote. That approval again confirmed the state governing body’s position that schools and leagues were free to make their individual decisions on whether to conduct sports in the fall.

When questioned by media Monday, Gov. Wolf indicated that more guidance will be coming from state health officials as early as Wednesday. He did explain that educational decisions being made by the school district should be considered when making decisions regarding sports.

“School districts are looking at each of their situations differently,” Wolf said. “ … What happens in the schools should be consistent with what is happening on the playing fields. If the school is going completely virtual, it seems hard to justify having in-person, contact sports played in the fall.

“If the school is going to be open and feels it’s safe; if the teachers, administrators, parents feel it’s safe to be open, then that’s a different proposition.”

Last week’s PIAA decision reiterated that high school sports are allowed to proceed unless individual schools or conferences choose not to conduct competitions or in the event of a higher authority – Gov. Wolf’s office, the Pennsylvania Department of Health or the Pennsylvania Department of Education – stepping in.

Schools were already required to have a plan for safe return to sports in place before resuming their voluntary offseason workouts. PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said that seasons can move forward if plans are followed.

“If we execute them on a daily basis to the enth degree, we have a chance to protect ourselves, protect others and protect the season,” Lombardi said.

Locally, Abington Heights was the first to decide not to proceed with fall sports at this time.

The school did allow the possibility of a later start, something the PIAA made clear was acceptable in its decisions last week.

The PIAA announced a plan for alternate start options for schools that choose to compete, but for public safety reasons during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, do not want to start on the usual schedule. Heat acclimatization for football is scheduled to begin Aug. 10, with regular practice for all fall sports starting Aug. 17 and golf and tennis events beginning days later. Football is set for an Aug. 28 opener with other sports starting competitions Sept. 4.

The PIAA said schools could use an alternate start, targeted to beginning other sports Sept. 14 and football games Sept. 18 or a hybrid plan that could even delay the start until the first week of October. In those plans, teams would have to start practice in time to go through their usual preseasons – nearly three weeks in other sports and three days for golf and tennis.

The East Penn Conference in the Lehigh Valley and southern portion of the Poconos immediately took steps toward going to the alternate start for its contact sports. Leagues in some other parts of the state are making similar moves and, according to sources, the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association was preparing to discuss doing the same at presstime.

Like the PIAA, Gov. Wolf said Monday that, at this time, decisions can be made locally.

“I’m trying to allow for different situations in different parts of the state,” he said. “We do have some diversity. Sports decisions and educational decisions should be decided by what’s going on locally.”

The PIAA ruled that in-season games unable to be played because of the coronavirus will be deemed “no contest” rather than forfeits. If a team cannot compete during the postseason, it will have to be a forfeit because advancement in brackets is at stake.

When one athlete on a team tests positive, that team cannot compete for 14 days while athletes are quarantined.

Other tentative plans were made.

The PIAA has developed alternative plans for the postseason, reducing the qualifiers to district champions to cut down on the size of fields in state events and moving the conclusion of football up to Thanksgiving.

Those plans are ready to be put into action, if needed, but have not yet been imposed. Part of the plan for an earlier football finish would require district tournaments to shrink in order to be completed on time.

The board voted unanimously to allow teams which don’t make the postseason to continue playing regular-season, make-up games past the usual season-ending deadline, if the games were lost to coronavirus postponements and teams are not in the playoffs. Those events would have to be completed by the end of the state tournament in that sport.

Current state guidelines for school sports call for no spectators, but that could change between now and the first events late this month.

That decision will not be driven by the PIAA.

“PIAA has received many inquiries regarding the ability of spectators to attend school athletic events,” the organization said in a statement released Thursday. “This is not a PIAA decision. PIAA is following the sports guidance put out by the Wolf Administration.”

Gov. Wolf said Monday that the spectator issue has not been decided yet.