Abington players on 14U AAU basketball team

August 4, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Sports 0
Staff report

Nearly half the roster on the latest NEPA Elite AAU basketball team to make its debut come from schools in the Abingtons.

Three Abington Heights students and two from Our Lady of Peace in Clarks Green are on the 11-player roster of the 14U boys team out of Riverfront Sports in Scranton.

The NEPA Elite 14U boys team competed for the first time Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania Jam Fest at East Stroudsburg University.

The team, coached by Corey Joyce, won its first two games before finishing second in 14U Pool A with a loss Sunday.

NEPA Elite defeated GHPA United from the Greater Hartford area of Connecticut, 61-48, in its first game ever, rallying from a two-point halftime deficit.

Will Marion and Mason Fedor, both from Abington Heights, had five points in the team’s first game.

NEPA Elite then defeated the GoTorey Allstars 2025 from Westchester County, N.Y., 57-31, in its second Saturday game.

GoTorey Allstars 2024 won, 68-51, in a Sunday meeting of teams that had gone 2-0 in the pool Saturday.

Andrew Summa and Zander Condeelis from OLP and Eugene Curtin from Abington Heights are also on the team roster.