Keystone College has been prominent in the first season of the Baseball U Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer Baseball League with its head coach Jamie Shevchik serving as a team manager, 11 of its players on rosters in the six-team league and its facility serving as the most frequent host of league games.

Christy Mathewson Field at Keystone will again be the site Wednesday at 5 p.m. when the league conducts its first all-star game.

Admission for ages 13-64 will be $5. Veterans are allowed in free. Fans are reminded to wear a mask.

For those who choose to follow the game remotely, Fox Sports 56 will be streaming it online.

The league concluded its regular season and is planning playoffs.

Nick Carlini, a Gray team second baseman from Abington Heights and Keystone, is part of the American League roster for the all-star game.

Pitcher Jared Rowley, Carlini’s teammate at Keystone and with Gray, will again be his teammate in the all-star game.

Ryan Hogan and Cory Wall were selected by the league as Player and Pitcher of the Year. Hogan is a Steel catcher from Wyoming Valley West and St. John’s University. Wall, who pitches for Black, is from North Pocono and Fordham University.

Orange finished first at 13-5, followed by: Steel 12-6, Black 10-8, Gray 8-9-1, Vegas 7-11 and White 3-14-1.

Matt Tarabola from Keystone was part of the second-place Steel team.

Tarabola pitched two scoreless innings as part of a three-hit shutout in a 9-0 win over Gray in the season finale, the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. He gave up one hit and struck out one.

Shevchik managed the Black team that included two Abington Heights graduates, Joey Barcia from Bard and Evan Dempsey from Oswego State.

Dempsey pitched a scoreless inning, walking two, in a 12-1 rout of Vegas in the opener of a Saturday doubleheader. He then had one of the team’s two hits while playing the outfield in a 16-0 loss in the second game to complete the season.

Barcia played center field and led off in the final game, going 0-for-3 with a walk. He had a hit, run and RBI July 28 in a 9-6 win over Orange.

Keystone’s Brendan Kucharski had a hit and drove in one of the runs for Gray July 28 in a 3-3 tie with White.

Nathan Hinkley, another Keystone player, was the team’s starting pitcher. He gave up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings.

Kucharski had a double in a 7-4 win over White Thursday.

Carlini homered and Kucharski had a hit, walk and run when Gray beat Steel, 5-4, to open Saturday’s doubleheader.

R.J. Gouldsbury, also from Keystone, drove in a run in the win.

Rowley pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk. He struck out three.

Carlini had one of the three Gray hits in a 9-0 loss to Steel in the finale.

Patrick Adamski, another of the Keystone players, started for Gray. In three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and two walks while striking out two.

Keystone’s Devin Reed was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBI in the final Vegas game, the 16-0 rout of Black. He was 0-for-2 combined with a walk in the two earlier games during the week.