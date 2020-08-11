College Summer Baseball Roundup: Barcia, Dempsey contribute to title; Carlini an all-star

Two Abington Heights graduates contributed to the championship team and another played in the all-star game as the Baseball U Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer League wrapped up its first season.
Joey Barcia and Evan Dempsey were part of the Black team that won consecutive playoff games Saturday and Sunday at the Pittston Area Primary Center in Hughestown to capture the title after finishing in third place out of six teams during the regular season.
Nick Carlini played in the all-star game on his home field at Keystone College Aug. 5. He also played in one of the semifinal playoff games.
Both Bard and Dempsey came off the bench to play in the outfield during Saturday’s 2-0 semifinal victory over Steel.
Bard entered the game early in center field and went 0-for-3. Dempsey finished up in left field and did not bat.
Cory Wall, the league’s Outstanding Pitcher during the season, struck out 14 while working all but one inning of the combined, two-hit shutout.
Black was managed by Jamie Shevchik, the Keystone head coach and one of the organizers of the league after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cut college baseball season short and caused the cancellation of existing summer leagues for college players.
Shevchik’s team beat first-place Orange, 7-3, in Sunday’s final.
Barcia played the whole game in center field, going 1-for-4 and scoring a run. After singling through the left side, he scored in the fourth inning for a 5-3 lead.
Dempsey came off the bench to play left field and went 0-for-1.
Carlini was one of seven Keystone players on the Gray, a team made up exclusively of National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III players which made the playoffs by finishing fourth while competing against several Division I and Division II opponents.
Orange needed to rally for the tying run in the bottom of the eighth and the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to get past Gray, 3-2, in the semifinals.
Carlini, Brendan Kucharski, R.J. Gouldsbury and Patrick Adamski from Keystone all started for Gray in the game but went hitless.
Nathan Hinkley pitched the eighth inning, giving up a run on a hit and a walk.
The league held an all-star at Christy Mathewson Field and Carlini batted cleanup while playing most of the game at second base for the American team that won 12-8 over the National. The game was called with two outs in the bottom of the eighth because of darkness.
Carlini made the all-star game after batting .361 with three homers and nine RBI in the 18-game regular season.
In the all-star game, Carlini drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. He also reached on a walk and finished 0-for-2.