LIAA pushes back football 5 weeks, adjusts other plans

DUNMORE – Positioned several seats and often rows apart, many wearing masks, while they spread throughout the Dunmore High School auditorium, athletic directors and principals from the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association met Aug. 5 to try to determine the fate of sports in their various fall leagues.

Unaware that more discussion on the subject was coming over the next 48 hours from state government entities and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, they did their best to address whether local student-athletes could gather together safely for practices and competitions.

In two separate votes, the LIAA principals voted to support the recommendations that came out of an athletic directors’ meeting, held in executive session, prior to the larger gathering. They decided to delay fall high school sports seasons in all but two sports.

Most significantly, they pushed back the start of official football practice by five weeks, wiping out half of the regular season.

The two sports LIAA officials did not move back, golf and girls tennis, wound up being delayed anyway when the PIAA Board of Directors voted Friday to not allow any official fall sports practices until Aug. 24.

The first action taken by the LIAA, which oversees all Lackawanna League sports, was a decision by a 24-1 vote to alter the existing starting dates for fall sports.

Riverside was the only school to oppose that decision.

“We’ve seen sports save kids time and time again!” Riverside superintendent Paul Brennan explained in a written statement he provided to the Abington Journal. “Teachers and coaches are needed now more than ever before! If a kid doesn’t have a pre-existing medical condition, social isolation, environmental stress and increased anxiety is far more destructive as compared to the virus. There is not an on/off switch for many of our kids whose overall health has been negatively affected.

“The re-instating of sports has been the glue for mental health for our district until the mental health re-entry piece of our Health and Safety Plan kicks in. If you have seen a change in your kid over the last five months, you understand what I am talking about. We are not ready to bottle it up and pretend that it doesn’t exist.

“Also, we have been practicing with our fall sports for months and have had zero reported incidents.”

Once the decision was made to change the schedules, the LIAA addressed whether to delay all sports.

It instead chose a three-tiered approach.

That motion passed 22-3 with Forest City, Old Forge and Susquehanna casting the no votes.

Abington Heights principal Andy Snyder voted for the three-tiered approach, which intended to allow golf and girls tennis to begin practice Aug. 17, until the PIAA’s vote two days later superseded that action.

The vote was one indication that Abington Heights, which has suspended contact sports and “paused” offseason preparation for non-contact sports, may allow some sports to go forward.

“We are working on some plans,” said Abington Heights athletic director Randy Hanyon, who is working with coaches to present proposals to Dr. Michael Mahon, school superintendent, on how each sport potentially could work within social distancing practices and guidelines.

The LIAA chose to move the start of practice for boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey (where its schools compete in the Wyoming Valley Conference) back one week to Aug. 24. Those sports were all considered moderate risk during the public health issues of dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Boys and girls cross country, which had been grouped as low risk with golf and tennis, was also delayed to Aug. 24 by the league because it needed major modifications to the way it conducts the sport in order to keep it low risk.

Football, which would have started heat acclimatization Monday then full practices Aug. 17, was instead delayed on the league level until Sept. 14 practice. That would make the first game date Oct. 2.

The LIAA now has to make other adjustments to work with the altered starting dates and to be flexible for more changes that could be on the way, if the sports are even allowed to be played at all.

“The overall feel of the ADs association, there are so many different problems that school districts have,” said Montrose’s Joe Gilhool, who serves as president of the LIAA’s athletic directors association. “Wayne County, Luzerne, Lackawanna, there are total different problems that each school has.

“What we tried to do was alleviate these problems by pushing it back and keeping the safety of the kids number one.”

Before the day was over, Carbondale had joined Abington Heights in suspending all fall sports. It “indefinitely suspended” all sports with a final decision expected at the Aug. 17 board meeting.

If the two schools or others drop out of some or all sports, league schedules will need to be altered accordingly.

By PIAA rules, when practices are moved back one week, all other key dates, such as first competition, are also pushed back accordingly.

Golf and tennis because of the type of individual sports they are, require the least number of practices before competition, but they can no longer fit into the original league schedule.

Other than football, cross country faces the most drastic schedule change.

The Lackawanna League has long operated under a cluster scheduling format where teams compete together in clusters each week, allowing all 24 teams in the league to run against every other team at least once.

The clusters create large meets – each would have included six teams running at a time this season. Those will be replaced, for at least one season, by dual meets with teams seeing fewer opponents, likely in short trips within temporarily created divisions.

“We’re looking at six or seven meets probably,” Gilhool said.

Football will go from a 10-game schedule, built cooperative with the Wyoming Valley Conference, to five games, likely to be entirely within the Lackawanna Football Conference. If all 20 schools participate, LFC teams would likely face their four divisional opponents and one other team.

Although changes could take place, current positions make it look unlikely that Abington Heights and Carbondale will be participating. Other schools were considering the issue, even if the PIAA and state government allow for football.

“That football schedule is such a puzzle,” Gilhool said.

There have been no scholastic athletic competitions in Pennsylvania since March before all schools wound up closed to in-person learning for the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

Where Abington Heights fits into all of the sports remains to be determined with the school among those districts preparing to begin a new academic year taking classes virtually.

“We value and realize the importance of all of our clubs – band, music, art, clubs, athletics,” Hanyon said. “Academics are our number one. We value that. Dr. Mahon is hoping, as we all are, that something changes that allows us to feel comfortable putting our students and our athletes and our children out there on the field.”

The school district, like many others in the state, is building social distancing into education plans.

“With that in mind, it’s kind of counterproductive to put athletes in contact with each other after school,” Hanyon said. “That’s Dr. Mahon’s perspective and I certainly don’t know how I could argue that.

“It’s important for everyone to know that my children are in the district. I would love for my kids to be in school. I would love for my son to have had his first opportunity in seventh grade to run track. We didn’t get that opportunity.

“ … It’s painful and sad.”

Carbondale athletic director Larry Gabriel III said his school district has been strongly considering suspending all fall high school sports since June 30. It is the only school within District 2 of the PIAA – the northeastern part of the state – that never allowed any offseason voluntary workouts once it was cleared on the state level.

“We struggled with the phrase student-athlete,” Gabriel said. “Since our school district has decided to open our school for the first month with a full virtual model, we feel that until we can look a parent in the eye and guarantee safety in an educational arena, how can we put the athlete part ahead of the student part.

“ … We know how we’re going to educate them, but as far as bringing them back under our roof and keeping them safe, we’re not confident. How can we be confident we can do it in athletics?”

Gabriel said the decision by Mahon and the Abington Heights School Board made it easier for Carbondale to take its position.

“We were going to make this decision at the end of June,” Gabriel said. “We didn’t want to feel like we were jumping the gun and sort of guilting or shaming anybody else with that type of decision.

“As soon as Abington was willing to be the first one, we said ‘we felt this way all along, too. We didn’t want to be the first to go’.

“It says a lot if Abington Heights, which is a respected district in our area, is afraid to do something.”

Gabriel is among those who has heard of discussions that other schools are considering similar actions.

If sports do move forward, league officials still have to be ready for alterations and postponements for any teams impacted by positive COVID-19 tests.

“We have to think about the problems that still might come up,” Gilhool said.