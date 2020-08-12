Siblings Clair and Will Marion were each part of unbeaten efforts by their NEPA Elite AAU basketball teams Friday through Sunday in the Hoop Group’s Summer Jam Fest at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim Township.

Several other players from the Abingtons were in action as the club from Riverfront Sports in Scranton took all eight of its teams to Lancaster County for the event. Included in that group are Rachel McDonald and Harry Johnson, who each were the leading scorer in a win by their teams in 17U, the oldest age group in AAU.

McDonald, Johnson and Clair Marion are all entering their senior years at Abington Heights. Will Marion is going into his freshman year.

Clair Marion was one of the key substitutes, often coming off the bench first, for the NEPA Elite Clark 17U girls team that went 4-0 to improve to 7-1 in two events. Will Marion was one of the top scorers of the NEPA Elite 14U boys team that also went 4-0 and is now 6-1.

In three of the four Clark girls wins, Clair Marion provided five points. She was 6-for-10 from the floor, including 3-for-5 on 3-pointers, in those games. In her one off-shooting game, Marion shared the team lead of four assists while finishing second in rebounds (six) and steals (three) to go along with her two points.

The 14U boys had their perfect weekend on the line when they fell behind by 11 at halftime against Pro Youth Sunday. Will Marion hit three straight 3-point attempts early in the second half to spark a rally to a 58-53 victory. Marion hit 3-pointers in each half while scoring 10 points in a 63-52 win over Team STAT Saturday.

Mason Fedor and Eugene Curtin are other Abington Heights players on the team, along with Zander Condeelis and Andrew Summa, who played at Our Lady of Peace in Clarks Green and are headed to Scranton Prep.

McDonald scored 18 points Saturday when the NEPA Elite Carra/Lewis 17U girls started the day with a 65-58 win over New Jersey Belles-Fagan.

The Carra/Lewis team went 3-1, suffering its only loss by two points, and is also 7-1 on the season.

McDonald went 6-for-10 from the floor, 3-for-7 on 3-pointers and 3-for-3 from the line in her high-scoring game.

Teammate Anna Scoblick went 3-for-7 while scoring seven points and sharing the team lead of four assists when the team pounded Heat Hoops Upper Makefield, 57-21, Sunday. She led the team in assists with three in the opening, 43-41 loss to Elmira Fusion and also had three assists, along with five points, in the win over New Jersey Belles.

Johnson had one of the best all-around statistical games by a club member to date when he helped the NEPA Elite Basalyga 17U boys team pull out a 2-2 weekend with a 48-34 victory over Mount Pleasant BullDogs-2 Sunday.

The 6-foot-5 forward had 18 points, 15 rebounds (six of them offensive), four blocked shots and two steals. He was 9-for-18 from the floor.

Andrew Ferguson, a Scranton Prep from the Abingtons, contributed nine points and three assists in the win.

The team is coached by Abington Heights graduate Clay Basalyga.