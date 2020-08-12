Cory Spangenberg’s offensive production is on the rise in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.

Spangenberg’s batting average went up for the second straight week as he continued to churn out extra-base hits.

The Abington Heights graduate took a .253 average into Tuesday’s game.

Spangenberg is leading the Saitama Seibu Lions in doubles (10), triples (four) and total extra-base hits (20). He has six home runs and 21 RBI while scoring 23 times and going 2-for-3 on stolen bases through 40 games.

The Seibu Lions, however, are slipping. They are down to fifth in the six-team Pacific League with an 18-23-1 record, five games out of first after moving to within a game of the lead just two weeks ago.

Spangenberg was 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in the team’s only victory of the week, 7-2, over the Hokkaidu Nippon-Ham Fighters Aug. 5.

The Seibu Lions have lost four straight, dropping five of six to the Nippon-Ham Fighters.

Spangenberg, who has returned to the leadoff spot in the batting order where he remained for the entire week, had a pair of two-hit games during the four-game losing streak.

The 2009 Abington Heights graduate played five games in left field and one at third base during the week.

GOLF

Country Club of Scranton member Brandon Matthews made a successful debut on the PGA’s new LOCALiQ Series.

The 26-year-old from Dupont shot 11-under-par, 205 Aug. 5-7 to finish tied for ninth in the Alpharetta Classic, the first of eight events designed to replace the PGA’s three international tours that were called off this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Matthews shot rounds of 66, 72, 67. He is back in action this week in another LOCALiQ event in Alpharetta, Ga., the Championship at Echelon Golf Club.