Cory Spangenberg is enjoying the hottest stretch at the plate of his first season of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.

The 2009 Abington Heights graduate carried an eight-game hitting streak into Tuesday. He was hitting .387 (12-for-41) during the streak.

Spangenberg also was on a streak of reaching base twice in five straight games.

After drawing just four walks in his first 41 games, Spangenberg had a hit and a walk in each game Aug. 12-14. He then had back-to-back, two-hit efforts Saturday and Sunday.

Spangenberg drove in two runs during Sunday’s 11-1 rout of the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, giving his struggling Saitama Seibu Lions team two wins and a tie in the last three games of the series. It also gave him four RBI in his last four games.

The Lions are 20-26-2 and in fifth place out of six teams in the Pacific League, 7 ½ games out of first place.

The hitting streak allowed Spangenberg to raise his average for the third straight week.

Spangenberg is batting .266 with 26 runs and 25 RBI in 46 games. He has 12 doubles, three triples, six homers and three stolen bases.

The left fielder/third baseman scored three of his runs and had two doubles while going 8-for-22 (.364) for the week.