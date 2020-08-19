Clarks Summit’s Anthony Sebastianelli finished tied for 16th in the Pennsylvania Open Aug. 10-12 at Oakmont Country Club.

Sebastianelli turned professional following a highly successful career at Central Connecticut State University and runner-up finish in the 2018 Pennsylvania Amateur. He placed third in the state during his high school days at Abington Heights.

Jimmy Ellis, an amateur from Venetia, used consistency to post a one-stroke victory in the 54-hole event. He shot even-par, 71 all three days.

Sebastianelli shot 74-71-76 for an 8-over-par, 221.

The field of 120 players was cut to 43 after the second round.

LOCALiQ SERIES

Country Club of Scranton member Brandon Matthews rallied, playing his final nine holes in 4-under-par Aug. 12, but fell one stroke short of making the cut in the Championship at Echelon Club, the second event of the new PGA LOCALiQ Series.

Coming off a top-10 finish in the series debut, Matthews, a former state champion from Pittston Area, shot 72-70 for a 2-under-par, 142.