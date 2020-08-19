SCRANTON – Another big second half by Gavin Bednarz carried the NEPA Elite Coyle 17U AAU boys basketball team to victory in its home debut Saturday.

Bednarz scored 11 of his 13 points while NEPA Elite was rallying from a 15-point deficit with less than 12 minutes left to defeat the Philly Pride Gold 17U, 66-63, at Riverfront Sports.

The effort was a repeat of the Bednarz performance in the team’s debut three weeks earlier in the Pennsylvania Tip-Off at East Stroudsburg University. There, Bednarz went a combined 15-for-18 from the floor in the second halves as NEPA Elite won all three games.

Bednarz is a rising senior at Scranton Prep and an Abingtons resident.

In the team’s home debut, Bednarz scored twice off steals and turned an offensive rebound into a three-point play. He scored the game’s final points, adding to a one-point lead by hitting both ends of a one-and-one with 16.5 seconds left.

Bednarz was 7-for-7 from the line in the second half.

Seven of the eight NEPA Elite teams played just a single game during the weekend event.

Abington-area players helped three of them come away with victories.

Abington Heights senior Clair Marion was 2-for-3 while helping NEPA Elite Clark 17U post its seventh straight victory and improve to 9-1 overall with a 50-35 victory over New Jersey Morris Magic.

One of Marion’s baskets was a 3-pointer, giving her five points.

Will Marion, Mason Fedor and Eugene Curtin, all incoming freshmen at Abington Heights, helped the NEPA Elite 14U boys team win its fifth straight, defeating Hoopz Academy Elite, 76-58.

Marion scored nine points, dished out a team-high six assists and grabbed four rebounds.

Fedor went 3-for-4 from the floor while adding eight points and sharing the team lead of four steals.

Curtin made a pair of 3-pointers while adding six points.

In other action, Nico Bossi from Abington Heights scored 16 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, including four offensive, when the NEPA Elite 15U boys lost to Philly Pride Gold 15U, 73-65.

Anna Scoblick, an Abington Heights junior, scored six second-half points when NEPA Elite Carra/Lewis 17U girls fell to New Jersey Magic, 51-49.

Scoblick’s 3-pointer with 38 seconds left accounted for the game’s final points and give NEPA Elite a shot at the tie on its final possession.