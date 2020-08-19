A new set of voices entered into the debate on whether high school sports should be played in Pennsylvania this fall.

Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi was among those to testify in front of the Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee Tuesday. The state legislative committee held its reorganizational meeting, televised statewide by PCN, and conducted further discussion on the viability of fall high school sports competition resuming for the first time since March.

If allowed on the state level, the matter remains a local decision for individual schools and leagues.

The Abington Heights School District has suspended fall contact sports and has paused voluntary offseason workouts for all sports since July 10. The next chance to discuss that position is at a Wednesday School Board meeting.

On the state level, the Oversight Committee meeting came less than a week after Gov. Tom Wolf held firm with his recommendation that scholastic and youth sports be avoided until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

The PIAA has another Board of Directors meeting coming up Friday to discuss whether to go ahead with its plans for starting fall sports next week after a short delay.

“We would like to move forward,” Lombardi said in his testimony.

Tuesday’s meeting with state legislators did not seem to provide anything that discouraged that thought.

“Many of us are hearing from our constituents across the commonwealth regarding the recommendation by the governor,” state senator Jay Costa, D-Allegheny County, said.

Committee members also appeared supportive of getting restrictions on attendance eased to allow for some spectators.

The Philadelphia Public League and nearby Delaware Valley League have called off the fall sports seasons. The Lackawanna Football Conference is among those that have eliminated the first half of football season because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Lombardi pointed out that many schools, particularly north of Interstate 80, are eager to be able to conduct fall seasons.

State Rep. Mike Reese, R-Mount Pleasant, voted in as vice chairman of the committee Tuesday, said he has heard from “numerous parents passionate about giving their kids an opportunity.”

A phone meeting between PIAA executive staff and the governor’s staff Aug. 14 did not appear to change the positions either had taken.

The PIAA issued a press release about the subject following the meeting.

“PIAA discussed with representatives of the governor’s office options for starting fall sports,” the release stated. “We discussed many different scenarios, including schools’ health and sports’ safety strategies, local liability protection and options for moving ahead with fall sports.

“The governor’s staff repeatedly indicated this is a local school decision.”

The PIAA expressed concern that the governor’s “strong recommendation” was not based upon Pennsylvania sports-specific data and that the recommendation has been perceived as a mandate by some member schools.

Gov. Wolf, in addition to repeating his recommendation, has also repeated the clarification that it is “not a mandate or order.”

In its release, the PIAA said it was aware of the negative impact postponement of fall sports could have on its 350,000 student-athletes and their families.

“We will continue to be advocates for athletic activities that promote the health, and safety, social, emotional and mental well-being of student-athletes,” Lombardi said in the statement.

In its most recent meeting, in response to the governor’s stance on fall sports, the PIAA allowed voluntary offseason workouts to continue while delaying the start of football heat acclimatization two weeks and other fall practices one week for all member schools.

That decision moved the start date of fall practices to Aug. 24, unless the PIAA takes any other action Friday. It is unclear whether Abington Heights athletes – or perhaps those from selected sports – will be part of that start-up, which in the LIAA, would be allowed for all but football.

Along with providing some of the guidelines for a return to competition, the PIAA has required each school to have its own return to play plan and has left actual start-up decisions to individual school districts and leagues to make locally.

The LIAA is working on revising its fall sports schedules. In some cases, that is as simple as moving events back from the original first week of the season.

In football, an overhaul was needed from a 10-game schedule, mixed with Wyoming Valley Conference opponents, to a five-game LFC-only schedule.

LFC teams would play their four divisional opponents and one team from a different division.

Abington Heights and Carbondale, which has also suspended fall sports, were included in the schedule in case they participate.

If Abington Heights has a season, it will play its four Division I opponents, plus rival Scranton Prep.

The revised schedule is: Oct. 2, at Wallenpaupack; Oct. 9, at North Pocono; Oct. 16, vs. SCRANTON PREP; Oct. 23, vs. SCRANTON; Oct. 30, at Delaware Valley.

Like Abington Heights, Lackawanna Trail draws a strong opponent for its crossover.

The revised schedule for the Lions is: Oct. 2, vs. HOLY CROSS; Oct. 9, vs. MONTROSE; Oct. 16, at Dunmore; Oct. 23, vs. Susquehanna; Oct. 30, at Old Forge.

There has been no high school competition in Pennsylvania since March. The completion of winter sports championships were called off along with the entire spring season.

Schools finished the 2019-20 academic year with strictly virtual learning. Many around the state are preparing to open the 2020-21 school year with either virtual learning or a hybrid model that combines in-classroom learning with virtual learning.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to get our kids back to learning,” Wolf said. “I don’t see how whatever age, population back and forth across county borders is going to help in the effort to mitigate this disease and get us back to learning.”