Clair Marion scored in double figures in both of her AAU team’s Friday night games.

SCRANTON – Steady scoring from Clair Marion and a quick barrage of points by Rachel McDonald were prominent in the continued success of the NEPA Elite AAU basketball club in its second straight weekend hosting an event at Riverfront Sports.

The nine NEPA Elite teams went 20-2 on the weekend, including 18-2 by the eight that played at home in the Summer Showdown.

The NEPA Elite Basalyga 17U boys team, coached by Abington Heights graduate Clay Basalyga, was the only team to play four games in the event and it won every game. It was part of a 13-0 performance by the club’s 17U teams, the oldest age level in AAU.

Marion moved into the starting lineup for the NEPA Elite Clark 17U girls following roster adjustments to switch from two to three girls teams on the 17U level. She was one of the leaders as the 11-1 team ran its winning streak to nine games.

Two players were moved to another team and one missed the weekend with an injury, cutting the roster from 11 to eight available players.

Marion, who is headed into her senior year at Abington Heights, made the most of additional playing time. She had a game-high 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting in a 71-46 victory over the Syracuse Royals 17U, then added 10 points and six rebounds in a 78-33 rout of Elmira Fusion 17U.

McDonald showed off her ability to put up points in a hurry early in the second of two games by NEPA Elite Carra/Lewis.

Another Abington Heights senior, McDonald scored 11 points in the first five minutes and had all 17 of her points in the first half with the help of 5-for-6 shooting from 3-point range in a 49-25 victory over the Unatego Spartans.

The Carra/Lewis team won twice to improve to 10-2.

Anna Scoblick, a junior from Abington Heights, missed the Saturday game, but was also part of the 58-53 victory over Syracuse Royals 16U.

The new NEPA Elite Genco 17U team, coached by Scoblick’s cousin, Jess Genco, won its first three games. Genco, a Scranton Prep graduate, played professionally in a women’s league in Germany earlier this year.

Basalyga’s 4-0 team includes senior forwards Harry Johnson and Jacob Anderson from his alma mater and junior guard Andrew Ferguson, an Abingtons resident who plays at Scranton Prep.

Johnson scored 26 points in the three games he played and led the team with six blocked shots.

Ferguson, who was second on the team with nine assists, and Anderson each contributed 11 points in the four games.

“I think we grew a lot as a team,” Basalyga said. “We got even contributions all around and that’s kind of what we needed.”

Gavin Bednarz hit one of two free throws with four seconds left for the final point in NEPA Elite Coyle 17U’s 65-62 victory over L&L Rebels to finish up Get Live 2020 in Allentown.

Bednarz, a Scranton Prep guard from the Abingtons, scored in double figures in a 61-44 victory over PA Bulldogs, then had seven points against the Rebels.

Nico Bossi from Abington Heights was one of the leaders of the NEPA Elite 16U boys team going 2-0.