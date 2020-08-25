Joel Nietz was not sure what to expect in his first season as Lackawanna Trail golf coach.

It certainly was not for the Lions to improve from 4-8-1 all the way to 11-3 in the Lackawanna League Division 2 standings.

“I would say it went a lot better than I expected going in,” Nietz said. “I really didn’t know how things compared.”

The first day of qualifying for lineup spots at practice did not exactly boost Nietz’s confidence.

Within a week, however, scores were improving and the Lions finished ninth out of 18 in the preseason Jackman Memorial Tournament where Andrew Kaczmierczak finished second in the low junior category.

Kazmierczak is back, along with four of the other five starters, for the Lions.

The uncertainty this year will be confined to how the schedule will play out during attempts to conduct fall sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

After players not even being sure they would have a season in which to compete, Nietz has told his team to be prepared for potential changes along the way.

Some Lackawanna schools remain hesitant about competitions and teams could have to take breaks if any COVID-19 cases are detected.

“I told them even if things get canceled, I’ll be happy to get out on the course with them and maybe take them to some different courses,” Nietz said after practice opened this week at Rock Creek Golf Course in Lenoxville. “I’ll do whatever the school allows us to do if matches don’t take place.”

If the season goes on as scheduled, Lackawanna Trail could be positioned to be among the contenders in the division, based on last season’s record, the number of experienced players back and the move of 2019 champion Scranton Prep to Division 1.

Kazmierczak is the clear team leader after shooting 80 to finish seventh in District 2 Class 2A last year and miss advancing the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association East Regional by one stroke.

J.P Gilroy, another senior, also started last season along with juniors Adam Jones and Nathan Wescott and sophomore Jeffrey Gallagher.

Junior George Duffy also has some experience.

Junior Michael Bluhm and freshman Gavin June are the new additions to the team.

Nietz said June has the potential to play as high as the team’s second or third spot.