Abington Heights golf coach Frank Summa welcomed 20 players to Wemberly Hills in Scott Township Monday for the first of three days of competition just to try to be among the 12 players that will represent the Comets this season.

From there, Summa will determine the six players in the lineup for each match as defending District 2 Class 3A champion Abington Heights pursues a fourth straight perfect season in Division 1 of the Lackawanna League.

James Flickinger, Bryce Florey and Michael Marion all worked their way into that lineup as sophomores last season and went on to finish among the top 11 in the District 2 Class 3A individual championships.

Flickinger was the team leader in the district championship match when Abington Heights knocked off highly regarded Wyoming Valley Conference champion Dallas.

Florey shot 76 to finish sixth in the district individual tournament where Flickinger’s 77 was good for seventh and Marion’s 80 placed him 11th.

“One thing I have the advantage of because of the team that we’ve had the in past, a lot of younger players did get in some matches,” Summa said.

Juniors Quinn Hamilton and Collin Jenkins and sophomore Luke Morgan all have some varsity experience.

Connor Vannatta, another junior, was on the team, but was injured last season.

The Comets did not know if they would be competing this season until last week’s decision by the school administration.

The season was scheduled to open with rival Scranton Prep in a meeting of last season’s Lackawanna League division champions, but it will not be played because of coronavirus precautions at Scranton Prep.

That makes Monday’s match against North Pocono at Elmhurst Country Club the likely season opener.

Summa said the team is taking COVID-19 precautions seriously to get in as much of the season as possible and he has personal reasons for proceeding cautiously.

“I do take care of a 91-year-old mother,” Summa said. “I told them I want to make sure she’s healthy.”

Thursday’s postponement may not be the last adjustment the team needs to make.

“It’s challenging every day,” Summa said. “The physical part for these players and the mental part, they’re going to have to endure the same.”