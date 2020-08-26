Cory Spangenberg became more active on the bases in the past week.

After going just 3-for-4 stealing bases in the first 46 games of his first season in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, Spangenberg tried three times and was successful twice in the past week.

The 2009 Abington Heights graduate is playing left field and third base for the Saitama Seibu Lions, who are 23-29-2 after splitting their six games. They are fifth in the six-team Pacific League, seven games out of first place.

Spangenberg had an eight-game hitting streak ended Aug. 18. He played every game during the week, going 5-for-22 with three doubles. His season batting average dropped four points to .262.

A former first-round Major League Baseball Draft pick, Spangenberg stole 34 bases in 419 career Major League games during six seasons with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers. He had 25 or more stolen bases in a season four times in his minor league career.

Spangenberg has 15 doubles, four triples, six homers, 28 runs and 25 RBI this season.