The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors voted 25-5 Friday to allow official fall sports practices, but that turned out to be just one more step in the process of returning high school teams to the fields, courses and courts.

When Monday arrived, not all Lackawanna League teams were able to take advantage of the first legal day of official practices since sports were shut down in March by the coronavirus pandemic.

Carbondale decided to keep its sports programs in a suspended status, making an appearance by the Chargers in any fall sport unlikely. That followed an Abington Heights decision to go without contact sports.

Forest City’s sports also remained on hold while Susquehanna chose to delay the start of practices for at least two more weeks.

Before Monday was over, Valley View and Scranton Prep had joined the list of inactive athletic programs.

Outside of football, which the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association already chose to delay until mid-September, more than three-quarters of LIAA teams were able to take advantage of the PIAA decision. A larger percentage of those in the Wyoming Valley Conference, including football, moved into active preparation for fall sports.

The PIAA had been allowing for voluntary offseason workouts while determining its next move. Heat acclimatization had originally been scheduled for Aug. 10 and other fall practices for Aug. 17 until the PIAA had decided two weeks ago to push that back while assessing a reaction to comments from Gov. Tom Wolf.

Voluntary workouts became an option in June, provided that schools followed guidelines from several authorities along with creating and posting their own local rules.

The PIAA board made its vote in a virtual meeting Friday.

Originally, it had created its own statewide delay to the fall start-up in response to Gov. Wolf’s “strong recommendation” that scholastic and youth sports not be played until at least Jan. 1, 2021 because of concerns about containing the spread of COVID-19.

Wolf did not change his position, but has repeatedly clarified that it is not a mandate or order.

“I think the board took two weeks to weigh very seriously what their constituents were saying,” PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said.

In the two-plus weeks since Wolf’s recommendation at the end of a press conference, the PIAA has heard from concerned athletes, parents and other interested parties.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, Dr. Lombardi and the entire executive staff, I would like to thank the thousands of individuals that have contacted us with recent e-mails, phone calls and letters,” said Frank Majikes, the PIAA Board president and the chairman of District 2, which covers the Lackawanna League and WVC. “We certainly appreciate your input and very much respect your opinions on the matter.”

Following the vote to allow fall practices, the PIAA voted 30-0 to pass another motion allowing for the PIAA to monitor school participation in fall sports and pursue alternate solutions, as needed.

There also was not any attempt to resolve what the postseason will look like, if the PIAA conducts any state championships this fall.

“The state playoff issue is not a tail that is going to wag the dog,” Lombardi said while addressing the media following the board meeting. “We’re really trying to make sure to maximize opportunities and participation for young people.

“If we’re lucky enough to get the postseason in, even though it may be shortened, we’re going to try. That may be something we can’t get in.

“That’s an issue to be determined. We will find out more in the weeks ahead when we ascertain how many schools are actually participating.”

Lombardi said that starting with Monday’s initial practices, the PIAA would be continuing to monitor the situation on a daily basis, gathering information from around the state through its districts and member schools.

For those who started Monday, the first legal playing date for golf is Thursday and for girls’ tennis is Monday, Aug. 31.

Other sports cannot have their first contest until Sept. 11.

The previous LIAA decision means LFC cannot play football games until Oct. 2.