Seasons canceled for teams in contact sports

Athletes in non-contact sports were the only ones in action at Abington Heights when high school sports practices were allowed to resume around the state this week.

Abington Heights suspended offseason voluntary workouts for all sports July 10, then followed that by announcing a suspension of fall athletics.

The school board met last week, finalizing plans for the school year to begin with virtual instruction Sept. 9 and move to hybrid, in-person instruction Oct. 5.

With those plans in place to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus, the school is not allowing fall contact sports. Football, boys and girls soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball all had their seasons canceled.

Boys golf and girls tennis began practice Monday and are scheduled to have their first interscholastic competition within a week.

Those sports were removed from the list of “paused” sports along with girls golf and boys and girls cross country.

Cross country is beginning preparation for what could be limited competition. Abington Heights may conduct some meets if agreements can be reached on ways to hold meets while preserving social distancing.

Lackawanna League cross country is already altering schedules and meets to reduce the size of fields and limit interaction among runners, but it is not clear if those preparations will be in line with what the school needs to agree to compete.

Golf coach Frank Summa stopped at the school to review procedures between his first and second practices and said he is reminding players daily the need to strictly adhere to the rules that have been agreed upon to allow them to compete.

“In order for us to have a season, we had to put a list of COVID rules together to give to the administration,” Summa said. “We’re following our rules as well as, of course, the school’s.

“I told the players that we’re fortunate to have a season. I told them, ‘zero tolerance’. I’m sure, in any case of scenario where they would not follow the rules, if an administrator came by and saw something, they would shut it down.”