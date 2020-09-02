🔊 Listen to this

Cory Spangenberg went a combined 7-for-8 Saturday and Sunday while helping the Saitama Seibu Lions to consecutive victories in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

The Abington Heights graduate followed up a 4-for-4 game that included a home run Saturday by going 3-for-4 Sunday.

The big weekend allowed Spangenberg to complete his best week of his first season playing in Japan. Spangenberg raised his season batting average 21 points to .283 by going 10-for-20 with two doubles, two homers, two walks, six RBI and five runs scored.

Spangenberg hit a two-run homer while the Lions were taking a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning of Saturday’s 6-3 victory over the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles. He drove in three runs in the game, then went 3-for-4 in Sunday’s 3-2 win.

During the week, Spangenberg played left field four times and third base twice. He batted eighth in the order four times and seventh twice.

The Lions split their six games and are 26-32-2, in fifth place, 10 games out of the lead in the six-team Pacific League standings.

Spangenberg has eight home runs and 31 RBI in 58 games on the season.