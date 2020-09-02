🔊 Listen to this

Gavin Bednarz and Clair Marion helped their NEPA Elite AAU basketball teams to 3-1 records in separate events.

Bednarz was part of the NEPA Elite Coyle 17U boys team that won the 17U Gold Division title of The Origin, a two-day event Saturday and Sunday in Downingtown.

Marion helped the NEPA Elite Clark 17U girls tie for the best record in their pool during the Hoop Group’s Scranton Jam Fest on their home courts at Riverfront Sports.

Bednarz had five points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in the championship game, a 54-51 victory over Team Final Red that avenged the team’s only loss during seven games over the past three weekends. He had six points on 3-for-6 shooting in the 52-45 victory over Athletes Plus that put NEPA Elite in the title game.

The rising senior guard from Scranton Prep, who is an Abingtons resident, averaged 6.5 points for the four weekend games.

Marion led NEPA Elite Clark 17U with eight steals as it won three straight games to start the weekend before having its 12-game winning streak broken, 52-51, by New York Havoc Blue on a basket with 1.8 seconds left in overtime.

The Abington Heights senior also averaged 5.3 points, fourth-best on the team.

Rachel McDonald had multiple 3-pointers in all four games while leading the NEPA Elite Lewis 17U girls in scoring.

McDonald, another Abington Heights senior, combined for seven 3-pointers and 31 points in the two Sunday games, which included the team’s only win of the weekend.