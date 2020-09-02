Kyle Williams and Jamie Egan established a big lead on opening day of the Jackman Memorial Member-Guest at Glen Oak Country Club and stretched it throughout the weekend.

Williams-Egan followed up an opening-round, 60 with scores of 67 and 66 to a 23-under-par, 193 better-ball score and a 12-shot victory in the 54-hole event that was conducted Friday through Sunday.

The winning team produced three of the weekend’s best five rounds and had the best score each day.

Mike Montella-Eric Montella matched the winners on the final day to move into second place with 68-71-66—205.

The teams of Jeff Muir-Jim Gardas tied for third at 209.

Thomas Coleman-Eric Williams shot 212, followed by Sean Timms-Eamon Evans with 214.

Defending champions Brian Mahlstedt-Brian Mahlstedt Jr. tied at 216 with Chris Cuneo-Corey Cuneo.