Two Abington Heights girls sports teams are scheduled to play their home openers Wednesday afternoon.

The Abington Heights girls tennis team, which had its Monday opener at Delaware Valley postponed, is set to begin its season by hosting West Scranton at 4 p.m. at the Middle School courts.

West Scranton defeated Dunmore, 5-0, in a Monday Lackawanna League opener.

Abington Heights begins its girls home golf schedule at 5 p.m. at Lakeland Golf Course against North Pocono.

The Abington Heights boys golf team has what could be a key match scheduled for Friday when it travels to Wallenpaupack.

Wallenpaupack finished second to Abington Heights in the division standings a year ago.