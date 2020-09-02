Sports leagues go on without Abington Heights teams

The Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association rearranged its schedules and divisional alignments last week, moving forward without Abington Heights in boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and football, in the latest coronavirus-related adjustment by the organization.

The majority of the schools in the association, which oversees Lackawanna League sports, have decided to move forward with fall sports after the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association gave the OK for schools to decide whether on the local level whether to do so.

Abington Heights officials decided not to have their athletes take part in contact sports because of concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19. That decision includes field hockey where the Lady Comets compete in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Golf got underway Thursday. Around the state, it was the first high school athletic competition allowed since the pandemic forced the shutdown of the completion of the winter playoffs and eliminated the spring season.

Abington Heights is participating in golf and remains a Division 1 member.

Carbondale is the only school that informed the league prior to last week’s meeting that it would not be competing in any fall sports. The status of Forest City and Susquehanna teams remains uncertain. Both Scranton Prep and Valley View have already had postponements because they halted practices last week in response to COVID-19 cases.

Golf is underway in a new four-division format in which state Class 2A power Scranton Prep has been added to Division 1 with Abington Heights and four other teams.

Lackawanna Trail is part of a five-team Division 3.

Girls tennis began Monday with 15 teams scheduled to take part.

Abington Heights is on the schedule to open the boys and girls cross country season at Scranton Sept. 11. It is part of an eight-team Division 1 that also includes Delaware Valley, Honesdale, North Pocono, Scranton Prep, Valley View and Wallenpaupack.

Lackawanna Trail is in Division 2 with Blue Ridge, Elk Lake, Faith Mountain, Forest City, Montrose, Mountain View and Susquehanna. It is scheduled to be at Forest City – if the Foresters choose to compete – Sept. 11.

The nine girls volleyball teams will play each other once each in a schedule that has been shortened to eight matches. Lackawanna Trail is at Montrose in a Sept. 15 opener.

The Lackawanna Football Conference is reduced to a five-game schedule, beginning on October, based on an earlier LIAA decision.

Lackawanna Trail will be home against Holy Cross Sept. 2.

In a move that was already planned prior to the coronavirus concerns, Lackawanna Trail moves up to the 12-team Division 1 in Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey. The Lady Lions open at Lake-Lehman Sept. 14.