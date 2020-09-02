Lackawanna League golf did not wait long to get down to serious competition.

Just days into the first high school athletic competition allowed in Pennsylvania in more than five months, the league has already had significant developments in three of its four divisions.

Lackawanna Trail, in Division 3, and Riverside, in Division 2, jumped out to 3-0 starts. The Lions are already the last unbeaten team in the five-team division, getting there by beating their likely top competition for the title on the second legal playing date of the new season.

Abington Heights had its 47-match winning and 64-match unbeaten streaks in Lackawanna League regular-season play come to an end when it lost its Division 1 opener Monday at North Pocono, 5½-3½. The Comets had finished first in Division 1 each of the past five seasons.

Lackawanna Trail shut out Old Forge, 9-0, in Thursday’s opener at Pine Hills; defeated fellow contender Mid Valley, 7-2, at home at Rock Creek Friday; and handled Lakeland, 8½-½, Monday at Scott Greens.

All three better-ball points were clinched before the eighth tee in the Old Forge match.

Andrew Kazmierczak and the team of J.P. Gilroy-Gavin June clinched points in the minimum amount of time by sweeping the first five holes. Kazmierczak also joined Nate Wescott to take their better-ball match, 5 and 3.

Michael Bluhm won, 5 and 3, in singles and teamed with Adam Jones for the better-ball win.

The Mid Valley match was closer with the Spartans taking two of three points in the first foursome.

Kazmierczak won his singles point.

Bluhm, individually, and the Bluhm-Jones partnership swept the first five holes in the final foursome to lock up the win.

Jeremy Gallagher and Gavin June took all three points in the middle foursome.

Four of the points in the Lakeland match came down to the final hole, but in three of the cases the Lions already had a half-point secured and wound up winning the ninth hole for 2-up victories.

Gilroy had the most decisive singles win (4 and 3) and was part of a 5-and-3, better-ball win with Gallagher.

Kazmierczak and Wescott swept the three points in the first foursome. Jones was on singles and better-ball, where he was paired with Bluhm, who halved his singles point.

Jones and Kazmierczak both started out 3-0 in both singles and better-ball.

James Flickinger had three birdies at Elmhurst Country Club Monday to shoot 1-under-par, 35. He was the only Abington Heights player to win in singles and better-ball, taking both 5 and 3.

Connor Vanatta split his singles point and won better-ball with Flickinger.

Bryce Florey’s 1-up singles win accounted for the only other Comets point.