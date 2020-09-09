Abington Heights won all but one game in 10 sets Friday while sweeping Western Wayne, 5-0, in its Lackawanna League girls tennis season opener.

Bella Peters and Rina Hanumali each won, 6-0, 6-0, at the top two singles spots.

Isabel Holland-Hanna Adonizio and Emily Bartell-Elina Joshi did the same in the two doubles matches.

Faith Bennett won, 6-0, 6-1, at third singles.

GOLF

Abington Heights 9, Wallenpaupack 0

Michael Marion shot 37 and Collin Jenkins birdied consecutive holes early in the match to help Abington Heights post its first win of the Lackawanna League season.

James Flickinger and Trevor Regenski pulled out all three points in the first foursome in matches decided on the final hole.

Bryce Florey won, 3 and 2, and Marion won, 2 and 1, which was the same score they won by as partners.

Jenkins teamed with Luke Morgan in the final foursome.

Scranton Prep 5½, Abington Heights 3½

Scranton Prep defeated Abington Heights Thursday in a match between last season’s two Lackawanna division champions.

The Cavaliers, who finished second in the state in Class 2A in 2019, moved up to Division 1 when the Lackawanna realigned from two to four divisions in golf.

The loss was the second straight to open the season for Abington Heights, which entered the year on 47-match winning and 64-match unbeaten streaks in regular-season league play.

Scranton Prep is 3-0 and on a 62-match winning streak in league play since a tie with Abington Heights in 2015, the last time they were in the same division. The Cavaliers are unbeaten in 66 league matches during the regular season.

Lackawanna Trail 7½, Western Wayne 1½

Andrew Kazmierczak and Nathan Wescott swept the three points in the first foursome Thursday at Red Maples while helping first-place Lackawanna Trail improve to 4-0 in Lackawanna Division 3.

Both players wrapped up their singles wins with three holes remaining while combining for a 4 and 2 victory in better-ball.

Michael Bluhm and Gavin June also won in both singles and better-ball.

Bluhm teamed with Adam Jones, who halved his singles point.

June and J.P. Gilroy won the first five holes of their better-ball match to clinch that point early.