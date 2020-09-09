Abington Journal

Harry Johnson put together a scoring spree and Clair Marion made clutch free throws late while helping their NEPA Elite AAU basketball teams to winning efforts in separate holiday weekend events.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 rising senior forward at Abington Heights, scored 13 points in a three-minute stretch early in the second half Saturday morning when the NEPA Elite Basalyga 17U boys team pulled away from NOVA Cavaliers Grey-Mendes for a 50-34 victory in the opener of the Hoop Group’s Labor Day Jam Fest at Competitive Edge Sports in King of Prussia.

Marion made both ends of a one-and-one with 21 seconds left in Monday’s bracket championship game of The Challenge, a Select Events tournament at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim Township. The 5-foot-10 Abington Heights senior guard/forward gave the NEPA Elite Clark 17U girls a three-point lead on the way to a 48-47 victory over the Empire State Blue Flames-Nick.

There were 40 teams competing in the 2021 Division of The Challenge, with the top 12 finishers in pool play advancing into three four-team brackets for playoffs Monday. NEPA Elite, which went 4-1 on the weekend to improve to 18-3 on the season, was one of three teams to win bracket titles.

NEPA Elite Basalyga, coached by Abington Heights graduate Clay Basalyga, went 2-1 and finished second in Pool A of the Open Division. Pool A was a four-team, round-robin competition without playoffs.

Johnson was his team’s second-leading scorer on the weekend with 35 points while leading in defensive rebounds (15), total rebounds (20) and blocked shots (four). He was 14-for-27 from the floor while making his only 3-point attempt and all six of his free throws. The 3-pointer came during the run in which he personally outscored the team from northern Virginia, 13-4.

Marion had 19 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists in the five games. The team’s season leader in steals was third in that category on the weekend.

