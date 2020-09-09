Lackawanna Trail returns a deep, veteran lineup on the boys side and just enough girls runners to likely be able to compete regularly as a team as it prepares to open the Lackawanna League cross country season.

Coach Keith Youtz has reason to hope for an improved record from the boys after each team went 9-13 last season while running against every other school in the league.

The Lions will be running in Division 2 this season as the league competes strictly in dual meets, rather than cluster meets, in a schedule that was modified with public safety concerns in mind during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The cluster meet schedule brought groups of schools together each week in a format that allowed for facing all league opponents.

Lackawanna Trail was placed in an eight-team division, but has since learned that Faith Mountain, a league member in cross country only, will not compete. Forest City also has not been cleared by its school administration to compete against other schools, putting Friday’s opener in jeopardy and possibly reducing the division to six teams and five meets.

If Lackawanna Trail does not run at Forest City Friday, its scheduled opener will become Tuesday at home against Elk Lake.

The Lions return the top five runners from the lineup that allowed them to place fourth out of 11 teams in the District 2 Class A championships last season. All but two teams placed a lead runner ahead of Lackawanna Trail, but the Lions successfully packed their runners close together in a team effort.

Junior Michael Measley, sophomore Deegan Ross, junior Michael Bluhm and seniors J.J. Sharpe and William Filan were the top five from the district meet.

Junior Cole Henry and sophomores Max Bluhm and Ethan Lee also figured into the scoring at times last season.

Senior Bill Edwards and junior Mason Zajac also have experience.

Promising freshman Brayden Clarke is new to the team along with senior Kyle Petrilak and sophomores Seth Ross and Beau Ware.

Against full teams, five runners are required to post a score and avoid a forfeit.

The Lackawanna Trail girls start out with exactly five runners.

Senior Paige Carpenter and juniors Amaralis Thiel and Maria Wetzel return. Freshman MiKayla Measley and junior Jackie Schneider are the newcomers.

Wetzel is the top returnee from a team that lost Tori James, a state qualifier who earned a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II scholarship from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.