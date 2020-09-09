The Abington Heights girls cross country team will be running, but will not be able to win another Lackawanna League championship this season.

The school district’s decision to allow for a modified version of cross country competition does not match Lackawanna League procedures, meaning Abington Heights meets will not count in the league standings.

A year ago, Abington Heights went 22-0 to win the league championship.

Abington Heights is not conducting contact sports this fall because of concerns over the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The school decided to allow golf and girls tennis and also gave the go-ahead for cross country, provided meets were conducted in a way that minimized runners being grouped together and passing each other.

When the Lackawanna League replaced its multiple-school cluster meet format with dual meets for this season as part of the coronavirus response, Abington Heights was placed in Division 1 with seven other schools.

Abington Heights will run against those schools but not count in the Division 1 standings. The meets involving the school will involve a staggered start, which attempts to project the faster runners, sending them out first. It eliminates part of the racing-against-other-runners element of the sport, replacing it primarily with running for time.

Athletic director Randy Hanyon said Tuesday that a 30-second gap between runners will be used to start the season.

With no chance to add to the school’s history of regular-season championships, it still remains to be determined whether Abington Heights runners will be able to pursue postseason success.

Scranton athletic director and league officer Ted Anderson is researching whether the running of exhibition meets, with modified rules, makes Abington Heights eligible for district competition.

If the teams are eligible, school officials will still need to review the rules under which the district meets are being conducted – and, possibly, public health conditions at the time – in order to determine whether to enter teams.

Abington Heights won the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional girls championship last season.

Abby Marion, Gianna Sabatini, Maia Arcangelo and Allison Dammer finished third, fourth, fifth and ninth in that meet as underclassmen.

Gavin Ross was a District 2 Class 2A boys runner-up as a sophomore and Alex Duffy also medaled in the race as a freshman last season.