Cory Spangenberg earned a promotion in the batting order with his recent improvement at the plate for the Saitama Seibu Lions of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

Spangenberg opened the season as the leadoff hitter, but after losing that spot, he had been batting strictly in the seventh and eight spots in the order.

The Abington Heights graduate moved up to sixth in two games last week before batting third in Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

Spangenberg went 5-for-20 for the week with two doubles, a triple, four walks, a run and an RBI. He is batting .280 through 64 games with eight homers and 32 RBI.

The Lions went 4-2 for the week, leaving them at 30-34-2 in fifth place in the six-team Pacific League, 7½ games out of first place.