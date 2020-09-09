Other high school sports are set to join golf and tennis in the week ahead.

Coronavirus pandemic concerns remain evident as schools decide in which cases they can move forward with competition.

Lackawanna League cross country opens Friday with boys and girls teams from each school traveling together for dual meets.

Lackawanna Trail’s scheduled opener at Forest City is in doubt because the Foresters are currently allowed to practice, but their school administration has not yet cleared them to compete against other schools.

The Lions are home Tuesday, Sept. 15 against Elk Lake.

Abington Heights may run its meet at Scranton, but not be part of the Lackawanna League. The Comets are likely to be running exhibitions because the school is only allowing the sport in modified conditions that involve separate start times that minimize runners actually racing against each other.

Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey, which includes Lackawanna Trail, opens with Division 2 games Friday.

The Lady Lions compete in Division 1 and play their opener Monday, Sept. 14 at Lake-Lehman.

Lackawanna League girls volleyball opens Tuesday, Sept. 15 when one of the matches is Lackawanna Trail at Montrose.