Gary Wilmet and the five seniors on the Lackawanna Trail field hockey have spent as much time as coach and players as is possible in scholastic sports.

Wilmet is in his fourth season as head coach of the Lady Lions. Before that, he spent 25 years as the school’s junior high coach where the same girls were part of his teams as seventh and eighth graders.

“I have five seniors that have been with me since seventh grade,” Wilmet said. “That’s why we’re so intent on getting this season in.”

After being delayed by a week because of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, the Wyoming Valley Conference season is on the verge of beginning. It will do so with one school, Abington Heights, choosing to sit out the entire season and another, Holy Redeemer, unable to play for the first week-plus because of issues related to COVID-19.

It will be a challenging season for Wilmet’s veteran group.

After losing in a playoff for the Division 2 title last season, Lackawanna Trail, the smallest school in the conference, will move back into Division 1 where its competition will include a pair of defending state champions, Wyoming Seminary and Wyoming Valley West. The Lady Lions are scheduled to open Monday at another perennial powerhouse, Lake-Lehman.

Forwards Belle Coleman and Liz Litwin, defender Morgan Faist and midfielder Olivia Rosengrant are all returning starters who are in position to become four-year letter-winners.

Cat Litwin, the other senior, is another returning letter-winner.

Lackawanna Trail graduated four players from the group of 12 that formed the starting 11 for most games.

Goalie Lilly Rejrat, midfielders Abby Fahey and Maggie Martin and center back Dariane Jones are the other returning starters.

Junior forward Jordan Spencer, who also made some starts, and defender Josephine Paolucci are the other returning letter-winners.

Junior back Izzy Samsock, sophomore forward Emma Fowler, sophomore midfielder Emily Beemer, freshman midfielder Lauren Fahey and sophomore forward Lena Ryan are also competing for significant playing time.