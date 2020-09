🔊 Listen to this

Golf was the first high school sport to return this fall and its in the first to move into championship events.

The Lackawanna League qualifier for the District 2 Individual Golf Championships is set for Wednesday morning at Elkview Country Club.

Lackawanna Trail, which has already clinched the Lackawanna Division 3 championship, will try to complete a perfect season in the division Monday, Sept. 21 at home at Rock Creek against Western Wayne.