Cory Spangenberg had a big week at the plate followed by a weekend off to rest a minor injury.

The Abington Heights graduate drove in six runs Sept. 9, and made it homers in back-to-back games the next day.

Along the way, Spangenberg became the first player in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball to produce six triples this season.

Spangenberg sat out Saturday and Sunday, missing back-to-back games for the first time this season, but, after the team’s scheduled day off Monday, he was back in the Saitama Seibu Lions lineup Tuesday.

In a 13-5 victory over the ORIX Buffaloes, Spangenberg was 3-for-5 with a homer, double and his sixth triple while driving in the six runs.

The Seibu Lions lost to the Buffaloes, 10-4, Thursday despite Spangenberg going 2-for-4 and hitting his 10th home run.

For the four-game week, Spangenberg went 7-for-15 (.467) with two doubles, a triple, two homers, seven RBI, four runs scored, a stolen base and a walk. He raised his batting average to a season-high .291 by going 1-for-3 with a walk Friday in a 4-2 loss to the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

The third baseman/left fielder from Clarks Summit continues to climb in the batting order. The leadoff hitter for the first month of the season before being demoted to spots near the bottom of the order, he started the week in the fifth spot, then on Friday batted third for the first time this season.

Spangenberg has 21 doubles, 38 runs, 39 RBI and six stolen bases in 68 games. This is his first season in Japan after six Major League Baseball seasons with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

The Seibu Lions were 33-37-2 and in fifth place in the six-team Pacific League, 9½ games out of first, going into Tuesday’s game.