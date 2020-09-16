🔊 Listen to this

Kristen Kurpis is leaning heavily on three returning seniors in her first season as Lackawanna Trail girls volleyball coach.

The Lady Lions return four starters, including the three seniors, from a team that went 5-13 in the Lackawanna League.

“We have a really young team with the exception of our three seniors,” said Kurpis, an instructional technology specialist and technology coordinator at the school. “I’m hopeful that they will lead the team and encourage and help the younger girls to grow and improve.

“We are all excited to be able to play this year and we hope to be competitive.”

Hitter Madalyn Toth, setter Abby Wilson and outside hitter Ashtyn Mecca are the seniors who return to the starting lineup.

Sophomore Nadia Toth returns as the middle hitter.

They led the team into the season opener, which was scheduled to be played Tuesday night at Montrose.

Madisyn Wilson, another sophomore, saw playing time last season as a defensive specialist and libero.

Sophomore hitter Sydney Kimmel, freshman setter/defensive specialist Cloe VanFleet and freshman hitter Gretchen Rejrat are also likely to join the rotation.

The Lady Lions defeated Susquehanna in last season’s District 2 Class A quarterfinals before being eliminated by top seed and eventual champion Blue Ridge.