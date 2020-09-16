🔊 Listen to this

Lackawanna Trail swept the first and last foursomes Monday at Rock Creek to defeat Lakeland, 7½-1½, and clinch the Lackawanna League Division 3 golf championship.

The title was the first to be decided in any sport within District 2 since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic interrupted the winter state championships and caused the cancellation of the spring season.

Andrew Kazmierczak, Nathan Wescott, Gavin June and J.P. Gilroy each won both their singles point and in better-ball.

Five of those six points and the singles point that Adam Jones won were decided with three of the nine holes still remaining.

Kazmierczak, Jones and the Kazmierczak-Westcott better-ball point were won by taking the first five holes.

Abington Heights 4½, Scranton Prep 4½

Abington Heights tied Scranton Prep Sunday at Glen Oak Country Club in a meeting of the 2019 Lackawanna division champions.

Scranton Prep moved up into Division 1 this season and is in first place at 5-0-2.

Michael Lynch shot a 1-under-par, 35 while winning in singles and better-ball in the last foursome to help the Cavaliers remain unbeaten.

Scranton Prep took 2½ points in the first foursome, winning both singles matches.

Quinn Hamilton won in the minimum five holes and teamed with James Flickinger to do the same in better-ball for Abington Heights in the second group. Flickinger also won his singles point, 1 up.

Michael Marion won his singles point in the final foursome to force the tie.

Hamilton and Marion each had birdies for the Comets (2-2-1).

Abington Heights 7½, Honesdale 1½

James Flickinger birdied the par-3, second hole and finished at even-par 35 at Honesdale Country Club Thursday to lead the Comets to the Division 1 victory.

Flickinger and partner Quinn Hamilton each won the first five holes to quickly claim the three points in the final foursome.

Michael Marion also won his singles point, 5 and 4, and won in better-ball with Bryce Florey.

Quentin Birch won his singles match and teamed for a better-ball win with Luke Morgan, who halved his singles match.

Lackawanna Trail 7, Mid Valley 2

Nathan Wescott and J.P. Gilroy swept all three points in the middle foursome to lead the Sept. 9 victory at Scott Greens.

Andrew Kazmierczak pulled out 1-up victories in singles and with Gavin June in better-ball.

Michael Bluhm won his singles point and halved the better-ball match with partner Adam Jones.

Lackawanna Trail 9, Old Forge 0

Lackawanna Trail routed winless Old Forge Sept. 8 at Rock Creek.

Andrew Kazmierczak and J.P. Gilroy each won the first five holes in their singles matches and led their better-ball teams in doing the same.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abington Heights 5, Wallenpaupack 0

Abington Heights improved to 4-0 in the Lackawanna League, one-half match behind defending champion and first-place Scranton Prep with Saturday’s road win.

Abington Heights 5, Valley View 0

Abington Heights lost just one game in six sets of singles play during Thursday’s home-court victory.

Bella Peters and Rina Hanumali won, 6-0, 6-0, at the top two singles spots.

Faith Bennett won, 6-0, 6-1, at third singles.

Abington Heights 5, Honesdale 0

The Lady Comets lost just five games in 10 sets in the Sept. 8 home match.

Top-two singles players Bella Peters and Rina Hanumali and the first doubles team of Isabel Holland-Hanna Adonizio all won, 6-0, 6-0.

Faith Bennett won, 6-1, 6-0, at third singles while Emily Bartell-Elina Joshi won, 6-3, 6-1, at second doubles.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lake-Lehman 5, Lackawanna Trail 0

The Lady Lions dropped their season opener Monday on the road in their return to Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference after placing second in Division 2 the past two seasons.