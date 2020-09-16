🔊 Listen to this

Abington Heights graduate Becky Burke is just months into her first assignment as a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I women’s basketball head coach, but she is already building a connection with her home area.

As Burke puts together her first recruiting class at the University of South Carolina Upstate, it includes Scranton Prep senior Rachael Rose, who committed to Burke’s offer of a full scholarship.

By NCAA rules, Burke is not allowed to comment on specific recruits until after they sign their National Letter of Intent.

Rose and her coach, Bob Beviglia, however, said Burke made a positive impression on them.

“If you’re talking about the best girls basketball players ever to come out of northeastern Pennsylvania, Becky’s name is there,” Beviglia said of Burke, the 2008 Pennsylvania high school Player of the Year and a starter in the national championship game as a Louisville freshman. “Her success at the college level may be second to none really when you look at players from our area.

“Reading some of the things I’ve read about her coaching career, she’s really done some amazing things. I know that USC Upstate has not had a tremendous amount of success in terms of wins and losses up until now, but I know that coach Burke has done a great job of recruiting. It’s a big class, the Class of 2021.”

Now, with Rose’s commitment, Burke’s first recruiting class includes a point guard who is already a three-time, all-state selection.

While coaching on the NCAA Division III level in Arizona and the Division II level in West Virginia, Burke did not have players from northeastern Pennsylvania. That is about to change after she made the connection with Rose, who led Scranton Prep to an unbeaten 2019-20 season.

“My Dad (Tim) used to tell me about her and when I would go to Abington, I would see her name on the wall,” Rose said. “I knew who she was as a player and always knew her as a great player.

“In early June, she started talking to me about playing for her. We just had this immediate connection. We have very similar personalities.”

Rose, a 1,000-point career scorer, averaged 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals as a junior at Scranton Prep while shooting 50 percent from 3-point range and 86 percent from the line. She is the team leader in scoring, assists and 3-point shooting percentage this summer for the NEPA Elite Clark 17U AAU team that is 21-4 while playing most of its games against opponents with other Division I recruits.

Weekend recap

Four of the five NEPA Elite 17U teams went 3-1 during the weekend in Hoop Group events at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim Township.

Gavin Bednarz helped the NEPA Elite 17U Coyle boys team win Pool D.

Bednarz averaged eight points for the weekend.

The Scranton Prep senior guard from the Abingtons was 6-for-9 while scoring 13 points and grabbing five rebounds in the opening, 59-52 win over Crown Basketball. He led the team with five assists in the 58-57 win over PK Flash HGSL. Bednarz had 12 points in a 67-64 loss to BSWL-Meech in a playoff game between pool champions.

All three of the 17U girls teams from the club out of Riverfront Sports in Scranton went 3-1.

Abington Heights senior Clair Marion had a team-high nine points for the Clark girls team in a 51-31 win over Mid-Atlantic Magic HGSL.

Rachel McDonald, another Abington Heights senior, hit five 3-pointers while scoring a team-high 15 points for NEPA Elite Lewis 17U girls in a 54-37 victory over the Syracuse Royals HGSL.

Anna Scoblick, an Abington Heights junior, had 10 points in a 58-45 loss to the Jersey Shore Rebels. She was the second-leading scorer in that game and the second-leading rebounder with six in a 42-24 win over Fencor National.

The “HGSL” teams are part of the Hoop Group Showcase League among top AAU teams, who play each other along with competing in events during the summer.

The Coyle boys and Clark girls from NEPA Elite are part of the HGSL.