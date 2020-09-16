🔊 Listen to this

Abington Heights has already learned that it will not be part of the Lackawanna League standings in cross country, but athletic director Randy Hanyon is working on trying to arrange five scored meets for the Comets and Lady Comets in order to make them eligible for consideration to compete as a team in the District 2 meet.

Much remains to be determined in the ongoing adjustments for athletic competition during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Lackawanna League competition has started in all sports except football, which began official practices this week.

At Abington Heights, however, only golf and tennis competition is proceeding normally.

Abington Heights superintendent Dr. Michael Mahon determined that the school would not compete in fall contact sports, eliminating the school’s teams from football, boys and girls soccer, field hockey, girls volleyball and cheerleader.

Cross country is the sport caught in between.

The Lackawanna League made the major change of switching from cluster meets, where six schools run together every week, to strictly dual meet competition, reducing the number of runners in each meet. That cuts down on runners being in proximity to or passing each other, but does not eliminate either possibility.

Abington Heights requested the additional step of interval starts, sending runners out 30 seconds apart. Staggering the starts would essentially make the cross country meet into time trials where runners are placed according to their times rather than racing against – and passing – each other.

Although staggered starts was one of the options presented for the sport by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association when offering suggestions to schools for the safe return to play, the Lackawanna League voted to conduct its dual meets with runners starting together.

It was agreed that schools running in competition with Abington Heights with the staggered start format would not be counted as league competitions and therefore the Comets and Lady Comets, who went unbeaten in the girls league last season, would not be eligible for championships.

Hanyon is hoping to get at least five schools – Abington Heights has been scheduled with seven potential divisional opponents – to agree to scoring their “non-league” meet to assure the team’s eligibility for the postseason.

Even that will not necessarily mean Abington Heights runners compete in the District 2 Championships where the Lady Comets are defending Class 3A champions.

Abington Heights would only be sending its runners to the district meet if its administration deems the conditions or the format of the competition to be within the guidelines of a season in which it has not allowed contact sports.

The school’s decision whether to try to enter runners and the PIAA or District 2 position on a potential Abington Heights team entry are separate matters.

The interval-start exhibition format for meets is enough to make Abington Heights runners eligible for the district meet individually. There is also a chance that the PIAA could waive the minimum number of team competitions for postseason eligibility if coronavirus adjustments force too many postponements.