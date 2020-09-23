🔊 Listen to this

Abington Heights advanced five of its six golfers in Class 3A and Lackawanna Trail got two golfers through in Class 2A during boys qualifying for the District 2 Individual Championships Sept. 16 at Elkview Country Club.

Liz Franchetti from Abington Heights made it through the girls qualifier for what will be a District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional.

Michael Marion shot 76 to lead the Comets qualifiers. James Flickinger shot an 81, Bryce Florey and Luke Morgan 82 and Quinn Hamilton 84.

Marion finished second, two strokes behind North Pocono’s Billy Pabst. Flickinger tied for third.

Andrew Kazmierczak shot 81 and was joined in qualifying by Lackawanna Trail teammate J.P. Gilroy, who shot a 92.

Kazmierczak finished tied for third. His score was matched by Matt Tressler, a Scranton Prep senior and Abingtons resident.

Players needed to shoot 93 or better and finish in the top one-third of the field to advance.

Florey, Flickinger, Marion and Kazmierczak all are returning to the district tournaments after finishing in the top 11 in their class last season, but falling short of advancing into state tournament play.

Franchetti shot a 94 to tie for third in Class 3A in the girls competition where players needed to shoot 100 or better. She finished eighth in District 2 last season.

DISTRICT INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT

The District 2 tournament is scheduled for Oct. 5 at Elkview Country Club.

The top six boys finishers in Class 2A boys advance to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association East Regional and receive medals.

The top four boys finishers in Class 3A advance and receive medals.

In the subregional girls tournament, the top two finishers will move into state play. The top two finishers from District 2 will receive medals.

LACKAWANNA LEAGUE RECAP

Abington Heights 7½, Valley View 1½

Michael Marion and Quentin Birch combined for four birdies while taking all three points in the first foursome of Monday’s Lackawanna League Division 1 victory at Elkview Country Club.

Marion won his singles point in the minimum five holes.

James Flickinger had two birdies while shooting even-par, 36, which was matched by Valley View’s Logan Gavin, his singles opponent. Flickinger and Gavin halved their singles point, but Flickinger won in better-ball with Quinn Hamilton.

Hamilton and Bryce Florey joined Marion and Birch in winning both singles and better-ball points.

Abington Heights improved to 6-2-1, second only to division champion Scranton Prep (8-0-2). The Comets have won four straight and are unbeaten in their last seven with six wins and a tie against Scranton Prep.

Abington Heights 6½, Valley View 2½

Michael Marion eagled the par-5 seventh hole at Glen Oak Country Club Sunday morning while teaming with Collin Jenkins to take all three points in the final foursome of the Lackawanna Division 1 match.

James Flickinger had two birdies while shooting 1-over-par, 37 for the day’s low round. He won his singles match by taking the first five holes and helped Quinn Hamilton earn a halve of the better-ball match against L.V. Pegula and Carson Bushta.

Pegula had three birdies in a round of 39 to lead the Cougars.

Luke Morgan won his singles match for the Comets and teamed with Bryce Florey to take the better-ball point, 1 up.

Abington Heights 7, North Pocono 2

James Flickinger shot a 3-under-par, 33 on the front nine at Glen Oak Country Club during Saturday’s Lackawanna Division 1 victory.

Flickinger and Quinn Hamilton combined for five birdies while taking all three points in the middle foursome. Flickinger had both his points secured after wins on each of the first five holes.

Luke Morgan also won in singles and better-ball where Bryce Florey was his partner.

Quentin Birch won in singles. His better-ball point with Michael Marion as partner was one of four that were halved.

Abington Heights 9, Honesdale 0

Abington Heights swept winless Honesdale Sept. 15 in a Lackawanna Division 1 match on the front nine at Glen Oak.

All nine points were decided prior to the final two holes.

TEAM PLAYOFFS

Both Abington Heights and Lackawanna League Division 3 champion Lackawanna Trail have qualified for the team playoffs to determine the league’s Class 3A and 2A champions and its representatives in the District 2 team championship match.

The Comets and Lions each have a chance of being top seeds. The Lions were 7-0 heading into their final league match Tuesday.

Abington Heights will play in the team semifinals beginning Friday. The Comets are battling Delaware Valley, which concludes the regular season Thursday, for the top seed, based on rating. Both are second in their divisions.

North Pocono and Wallenpaupack are likely to complete the field.

All four Lackawanna League champions will be Class 2A schools and all four could enter the playoffs unbeaten.

Divisions 1, 2 and 3 champions Scranton Prep, Riverside and Lackawanna Trail and Division 4 leader Montrose were all unbeaten heading into Tuesday and in position to host the first round of the eight-team playoff.

Lackawanna Trail is expected to host a quarterfinal match Thursday at Rock Creek.

The District 2 team championship matches will be Oct. 2 at Fox Hill Country Club.

The District 2-4 Subregional team championships, which qualify a team for the state finals, will also be at Fox Hill. They are scheduled for Oct. 8.

The Lackawanna League girls team championship will be Monday, Sept. 28 at Elkview.

GIRLS TOURNAMENT

Liz Franchetti from Abington Heights shot 38 Saturday, allowing her to finish tied for fourth in a 55-player field from 13 schools in the Scott Greens Girls Golf Classic.

Rose Peters also represented the Lady Comets, shooting a 52.

Elk Lake won the team title with a 117, three strokes better than Scranton Prep.

Scranton Prep’s three-player team score included a 44 by Abingtons resident Caroline Stampien.

Ciera Toomey from Dunmore was medalist with a 36.