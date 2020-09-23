Cory Spangenberg continues to jockey for position among the most productive hitters in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

Spangenberg returned from a brief injury absence and started his week by hitting his 11th home run, the second-highest total on the Saitama Seibu Lions.

Before the week was over, Spangenberg pushed his Pacific League-leading total to seven triples.

Spangenberg had moved into the league’s top 10 in batting average with a steady climb over the past month, but three hitless games in a 3-for-18 week dropped his average to .283 and he slipped to 12th in the league in that category.

The 2009 Abington Heights graduate had a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning Sept. 15 to drive in the tying and game-winning runs in a 4-3 victory over the Chiba Lotte Marines.

Spangenberg continues to split time between third base and left field and has been moving between the third and sixth spots in the batting order recently. He reached base three times in Sunday’s 5-4 win over the ORIX Buffaloes with a hit, a walk and a hit by pitch.

The Lions are 36-40-2 for fifth place in the six-team league, 9½ games out of the lead.

Spangenberg had 40 runs, 41 RBI, 22 doubles and six stolen bases in 74 games going into Tuesday.

This is Spangenberg’s first season playing in Japan after the former Major League Baseball Draft first-round pick spent five seasons with the San Diego Padres and one with the Milwaukee Brewers.