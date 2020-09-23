Abington Heights used interval starts to separate runners on the course and conduct its first cross country meet of the season when it hosted Wallenpaupack in a non-league competition Sept. 15 at the Middle School in Newton Township.

The Comets will not be part of the Lackawanna League standings this season because the staggered start of runners, then scoring them by time as an adjustment for coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions does not match the standard type of racing being done in the league. The league’s adjustment for coronavirus was to reduce field sizes by switching from six-team cluster meets to dual meets between just two schools.

In an update to an item in last week’s Abington Journal, Abington Heights athletic director Randy Hanyon is attempting to get his teams six scored competitions – the number was original thought to be, and reported as, five – in order to make them eligible for the District 2 Championships in case the school district chooses to let the teams compete.

Using the staggered starts and limiting each team to 12 runners allowed for four races, which each wound up with 22 entries of less. Abington Heights swept the four races, varsity and junior high, boys and girls.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Abington Heights 21, Wallepaupack 39

Gavin Ross from Abington Heights won by 48.5 seconds with a time of 17:47.6 for the 3.1-mile course.

Alex Duffy, Tyler Petty, Sean Rooney and Tommy Walsh finished third through sixth for the Comets.

Elk Lake 26, Lackawanna Trail 31

Visiting Elk Lake ruined Lackawanna Trail’s Lackawanna League opener.

Brayden Clarke, Deegan Ross and Michael Measley finished fourth through sixth to lead the Lions.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Abington Heights 17, Wallenpaupack 46

Abby Marion, Gigi Sabatini and Maia Arcangelo finished 1-2-3, all more than two minutes ahead of the first Wallenpaupack runner, to clinch the victory.

The Comets took eight of the first nine spots with Grace Bath and Abby Adamsky placing fifth and sixth to complete the five-runner team score.

Elk Lake 8, Lackawanna Trail 13

Elk Lake beat host Lackawanna Trail Sept. 15 in a meet that was scored based on three runners for each team.

Mikayla Measley was third to lead the Lady Lions in their Lackawanna League opener.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abington Heights 3, Holy Cross 2

Abington Heights made it through its closest match of the season, defeating visiting Holy Cross Monday to improve to 8-0 in the Lackawanna League.

The Comets swept the singles matches, all in straight sets.

Rina Hanumali lost just one game at second singles and Bella Peters dropped just two at first singles. Faith Bennett won at third singles.

Abington Heights 4, West Scranton 1

In the seventh match of the season, visiting West Scranton became the first opponent to take a team point from Abington Heights Friday.

Bella Peters and Rina Hanumali won their first and second singles matches, 6-0, 6-0, and the Comets swept the doubles matches.

Hanna Adonizio-Isabel Holland and Emily Bartell-Elina Joshi won in straight sets.

Abington Heights 5, Dunmore 0

Bella Peters, a junior who is the defending District 2 Class 3A singles champion, posted her 50th career victory in Thursday’s match at Dunmore.

Peters, second singles player Faith Bennett and the first doubles team of Emily Bartell-Rida Ashraf all won, 6-0, 6-0.

Elina Joshi and the doubles team of Neveah Vendrell-Paige Watt also won in straight sets.

Abington Heights 5, Montrose 0

Abington Heights rolled over visiting Montrose Sept. 15.

The Comets took seven of the 10 sets by 6-0 scores, including 6-0, 6-0 victories by Bella Peters, Rina Hanumali and the doubles team of Hanna Adonizio-Isabel Holland.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lackawanna Trail 3, Montrose 0

Lackawanna Trail won at Montrose Sept. 15 in a Lackawanna League opener that was also the debut of coach Kristen Kurpis.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lackawanna Trail 3, Honesdale 2

Lackawanna Trail edged visiting Honesdale Monday to even its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 record at 1-1.

Honesdale had started the season 1-0-1 with a win over defending District 2 Class 3A champion Wilkes-Barre Area.