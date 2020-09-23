🔊 Listen to this

The Abington Heights-Scranton Prep girls tennis match decides Lackawanna League supremacy in most seasons.

This season should be no different.

Both teams are 8-0 and the last two unbeatens in the league. They are scheduled to meet at Scranton Prep Tuesday, Sept. 29 in the match that will likely determine the league title.

Scranton Prep is the defending league champion. Abington Heights finished second in the league before going on to take the 2019 District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional team championship.

In girls volleyball, three teams headed into Tuesday with unbeaten Lackawanna League records.

Lackawanna Trail and Western Wayne, which headed into this week with 1-0 records, play Sept. 29 at Western Wayne.

North Pocono took a 2-0 record into a home match with Lackawanna Trail Sept. 22.