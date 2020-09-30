Cory Spangenberg had hits in all three games as the Saitama Seibu Lions won Friday, Saturday and Sunday to climb from fifth into fourth place in the Pacific League of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

Spangenberg had two hits and drove in a run Friday and did the same Saturday before getting one hit Sunday. He played left field in each game, batting third Friday and Saturday before moving up to second Sunday.

Even with an 0-for-3 game Sept. 23 in his only other outing, Spangenberg finished the week 5-for-14 (.357) at the plate with a double, two walks, three runs and two RBI.

The Abington Heights graduate raised his season average to .286 through 78 games, 11th best in the league. He leads the league in both doubles (23) and triples (seven) and is tied for eighth in home runs (11).

Spangenberg has scored 43 runs and driven in 43 while stealing six bases in eight attempts.

The Seibu Lions are 40-42-2, seven games out of first place in the Pacific.