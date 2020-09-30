Peters, Comets team are defending champions

High school tennis competition includes separate tournaments for team, singles and doubles competition and Abington Heights was responsible for the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional champion in all three a year ago.

District 2 has set the schedule for those events.

Singles player Bella Peters and the Abington Heights team have a chance to repeat while the championship doubles team has moved on through graduation.

District 2 team tennis will have quarterfinal rounds in both Class 3A and 2A Oct. 13. If more than eight teams qualify in either tournament, by finishing .500 or better in the regular season, the preliminary round matches will be played Oct. 9.

After beginning on the home courts of the higher seeds, the team tournament moves to Kirby Park for the semifinals and finals Oct. 15.

The singles and doubles tournaments move to Saturdays for the long first day of competition.

All competition is scheduled for Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre, although depending on weather and where players are from geographically, the district sometimes moves semifinals and finals to an alternate location. Birchwood Racquet Club or the Kingston Racquet Club are the indoor options.

Singles play through the quarterfinals is set for Oct. 17, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The semifinals and finals are Oct. 19, starting at 1 p.m.

Doubles follows a similar schedule a week later with early rounds Oct. 24, starting at 8:30 a.m., and the last two rounds Oct. 26, starting at 1 p.m.

Peters, a junior, won the subregional championship in singles as a freshman and sophomore.

Abington Heights won the team subregional championship in 2019. The Comets were district champions in 2018, but fell short of the subregional championship because of a loss to District 4’s Williamsport.