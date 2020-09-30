The Abington Heights at Scranton Prep match, almost certain to determine the Lackawanna League girls tennis championship, was postponed a day and rescheduled for Wednesday.

Both teams are 10-0 while every other league team has at least two losses.

Scranton Prep is the defending league champion. Abington Heights was second a year ago, losing only to the Classics.

The perennial powers determine the league title or titles on an almost annual basis.

Abington Heights won the 2018 championship, handing Scranton Prep its only loss.

In 2017, Abington Heights won the Class 3A Division and Scranton Prep won the Class 2A Division and handed the Comets their only league loss.

In field hockey, Lackawanna Trail is at Wyoming Area Wednesday in a game between two of the three teams tied for third in Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference with 4-1 records.

Wyoming Area reached the state semifinals a year ago.

In girls volleyball, Lackawanna Trail is at Dunmore Tuesday, Oct. 6 in a Lackawanna League Division 1 match.

The four Division 1 teams entered this week with combined 11-3 records. Lackawanna Trail was 2-1 going into a Tuesday match against Western Wayne. Dunmore was 3-1.