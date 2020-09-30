Lackawanna Trail followed up the 2018 trip to the school’s first-ever state football championship game with a return to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class A semifinals a year ago.

If the Lions are to come up with another encore performance, they will have to do so against a higher caliber of competition after moving up to Class 2A as part of the PIAA’s review of enrollment figures every two years.

Ray Melnikoff enters his fourth season as starting linebacker and third as starting fullback to lead an experienced group with which the Lions will face that challenge.

Melnikoff and R.J. Schirg, who was recognized in the offensive line, each received Class A all-state recognition last season from PAFootballNews.com. Schirg, a junior, is a two-way starter in the interior line. Melnikoff is a two-time, 1,000-yard rusher as well as a physical force in the middle of the Lions defense.

The coronavirus-delayed football season finally gets underway Friday when Lackawanna Trail and Holy Cross are two of the 14 LFC teams to make their debut that night. The visiting Crusaders have been waiting even longer after sitting out the 2019 season because of a lack of available players.

“I’ll definitely say that 2020 has been like no other year, by any means,” Lions coach Steve Jervis said. “I’m fortunate that I have a veteran coaching staff that has been together for a while. We have a lot of leaders on our team, who saw significant playing time last year and that’s been critical in keeping things as normal as possible under the circumstances.”

Lackawanna Trail won a school-record 14 games in 2018. It went 10-4 a year ago when it lost, 11-7, in the state semifinals to a Bishop Guilfoyle team that then took repeat state champion Farrell to overtime in the final.

Melnikoff, Schirg, Miles Edwards and Kody Cresswell were all among the team’s top seven tacklers last season.

While Melnikoff ran for 1,511 yards and 15 touchdowns and also led the team in receiving, Creswell added 502 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Cresswell will be joined at halfback by Tyler Rozanski, who ran for 371 yards and three touchdowns in a reserve role.

Owen Lisk, a defensive starter last season as a sophomore, takes over at quarterback.

Johnny Halter and Evan Litwin are expected to once again split time at split end.

Edwards adds tight end to his duties.

The right side of the offensive line returns with Schirg at tackle and Ty Vokes at guard.

Kyle Austin will be the left tackle.

Either Cole Choplosky or Kolbee Soltis will be at left guard.

Sophomore Jacob Noakes and freshman Gary Shaw are working at center.

“Our freshman class is really strong,” Jervis said. “We’re really excited about that.”

The Lions will still have a separate freshman team in addition to the nine freshmen Jervis determined were ready to move to the varsity/junior varsity roster.

Freshman Tenzen Lewis could see a lot of action at defensive end.

Schirg and Edwards return to the defensive line at tackle and end.

Choplosky or Kyle Austin will be the other interior lineman.

Vokes is another possibility for the other end spot or could join Melnikoff as the inside linebackers.

Johann Ella and Jonah Houser are also getting looks at inside linebacker.

Cresswell is back at one outside linebacker spot. Dalten Klinges and Halter are working at the other.

Lisk moves form cornerback to free safety.

Litwin and Rozanski, who each saw some playing time in the secondary last season, are cornerbacks.

Rozanski and Cresswell give the team threats in the return game.

Melnikoff will again handle place kicking. Lewis will kick off and Halter will punt.