The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors decided Sept. 23 to go ahead with determining state champions this fall, but in an altered formats.

The meeting also included other decisions to address policies during the ongoing adjustments needed with different schools around the state taking varying approaches to competition during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Winter and spring state championships have not been addressed at this point, but the fall championships will have more streamlined formats to reduce field sizes, the number of teams traveling around the state and the time needed to complete the events.

In some cases, there are less teams seeking to advance to the championships this fall. The PIAA meeting also included approval of the position that teams which do not compete in the fall can have an alternate season later in the school year.

The altered state tournament formats eliminate all cases where teams other than district champions advance to state play and reduce the number of participants in individual sports. In addition to reducing the number of individuals advancing in golf and cross country, they cut the number of players and teams in the tennis brackets that will head to Hershey.

The PIAA staff is formulating proposals for the alternate seasons. Those will be discussed further at the next Board of Directors meeting, scheduled for Oct. 7.

Only district or subregional champions advancing has always been the policy in football, but they arrive in the state bracket at different points. The PIAA moved the schedule up to be completed on Thanksgiving weekend, keeping the bulk of the state tournament structure, but eliminating time for district playoffs, reducing the number of available slots in district playoffs.

District 2 will still need to react, but it appears there could be the need to declare a district champion in Class 2A or the chance to conduct only a single playoff game with just two qualifiers. With Lackawanna Trail moved up from Class A for this season, the Lions follow two deep state playoff runs with a battle just to get into the postseason as they jockey for position with Northwest, Dunmore and, potentially, Susquehanna.

Abington Heights is not competing in football or any other contact sport this fall. The PIAA’s decision, allowing for alternate seasons, will likely allow for the Philadelphia-area teams to set up alternate seasons in multiple traditional-fall sports. It would make it legal for Abington Heights to explore the same options, but the availability of potential opponents may be limited in that scenario.

The altered state tournaments potentially impact several local teams and athletes.

In golf, where Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail both have strong teams and individuals, the PIAA has eliminated the East and West Regional, which were a step between district and state tournaments. It has also reduced each state individual tournament from two days to one, which will be held on separate days.

Instead of advancing four Class 3A boys and six Class 2A boys to the East Regional, District 2 will send three in Class 3A and four in Class 2A directly to the state tournament. Abington Heights is 3A and Lackawanna Trail is 2A.

In girls tennis, early-round matches between district champions in singles, doubles and team play will be played separately and only the four semifinalists in each will go to Hershey. In the past, eight in each team bracket and 16 in each singles and doubles racket went to the Hershey Racquet Club.

Abington Heights and Scranton Prep team and individuals have made frequent appearances in Hershey and could still do so, but need more wins than usual to get to that point.

The PIAA Cross Country Championships, also held in Hershey, consist of six races – Classes 3A, 2A and A for boys and girls. Those races were scheduled to range from 20-22 teams plus 100-110 other individual entries.

Reduced fields will now mean just 7-11 teams and 35-55 other individuals in the cross country races. The PIAA will bring fewer runners to Hershey by taking only the top team and best five other individuals from each district race, regardless of the number of entries on the district level.

Lackawanna Trail runners would have needed to be one of the top 10 individuals after the two team champions were determined in Class A, an increase from the previous four years. Those extra spots were lost in the adjustments.

Abington Heights still faces some uncertainty, but if the Comets compete, it will be for the same number of berths as previously planned.

The Comets are not part of the Lackawanna League in cross country this season because of the school’s policy of interval starts to eliminate passing of runners on the course. The school had been seeking six non-league scored meets under those circumstances in order to have its teams eligible for districts – if the school later chooses to compete. The Board of Directors decided that the minimum events would be waived this year as an absolute requirement, giving district committees to option to clear a team to compete even if it does not meet the minimum number of competitions.

The board also decided to allow individual schools to determine how many spectators are allowed at sporting events.

“We’re trying to ask schools to make their own individualize assessment and decision based on their legal advice and the decision making of their board,” PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said.

The PIAA board didn’t vote on the issue, but made the decision after receiving legal advise.

There are still pending court actions, which could determine whether there are state-imposed restrictions on attendance at scholastic events.