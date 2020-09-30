Abington Heights and Scranton Prep won the right to represent the Lackawanna League in the District 2 Team Boys Golf Championships with victories Tuesday at Elkview Country Club.

The team boys finals will be played at Fox Hill Country Club Thursday.

The 18-hole league finals in each class began in the morning Tuesday and beat the rain.

Abington Heights downed North Pocono, 6½-2½, in Class 3A to earn a shot at defending its title.

Scranton Prep will also have a chance to defend its district championship in Class 2A. The Cavaliers, state runners-up each of the past two seasons, defeated Lackawanna Trail, 8-1.

Andrew Kazmierczak produced the only point for Lackawanna Trail.

Lackawanna Trail 8½, Montrose ½

Lackawanna Trail went to Tall Pines Saturday and easily handled unbeaten Division 4 champion Montrose in the Lackawanna League Class 2A semifinals.

Gavin June, J.P. Gilroy, Andrew Kazmierczak, Nathan Wescott and Adam Jones all won in singles and better-ball.

Michael Bluhm halved his singles point and won better-ball with Jones.

Abington Heights 8 ½, Wallenpaupack ½

James Flickinger and Quinn Hamilton combined for a 3-under-par, better-ball score while leading the Comets to a fast start at Glen Oak Country Club in Thursday’s league Class 3A semifinal.

Flickinger started with back-to-back birdies.

Quentin Birtch also had two birdies.

Flickinger, Michael Marion, Birtch, Bryce Florey and Luke Morgan all won in both singles and better-ball.

Lackawanna Trail 8, Mid Valley 1

Lackawanna Trail opened the playoffs with the Sept. 24 win at Rock Creek in a Class 2A league quarterfinal.

Gavin June and J.P. Gilroy swept the middle foursome and Adam Jones and Michael Bluhm did the same in the final foursome.

Andrew Kazmierczak won his singles match in five holes and was part of a better-ball win with Nathan Wescott.

Lackawanna Trail 9, Western Wayne 0

The Lions closed the regular season with a sweep at Rock Creek Sept. 22.

Five points were decided in the minimum five holes and six points were decided before the seventh tee.

The win allowed Lackawanna Trail to finish an unbeaten regular season. Final Lackawanna League Division 3 standings: Lackawanna Trail 8-0, Mid Valley 6-2, Lakeland 4-4, Western Wayne 2-6, Old Forge 0-8.

Abington Heights 7 ½, Wallenpaupack 1 ½

Abington Heights closed the regular season with a Lackawanna League Division 1 win Sept. 22 on the back nine at Paupack Hills.

Michael Marion led the win, shooting a 39, with a birdie, while winning in singles and better-ball.

James Flickinger and the team of Quentin Birtch and Bryce Florey also won in both.

Final Division 1 standings: Scranton Prep 8-0-2, Abington Heights 7-2-1, North Pocono 6-3-1, Wallenpaupack 5-5, Abington Heights 1-8-1, Honesdale 0-9-1.

WVC BOYS

Wyoming Seminary’s Andrew Maddock finished second among Class 2A boys in the Wyoming Valley Conference’s Monday qualifier for the District 2 Individual Championships.

Maddock, an Abingtons resident, shot 75 at Fox Hill Country Club to finish one shot behind Michael Sholtis from Lake-Lehman.

LACKAWANNA GIRLS

Abington Heights shot a three-player team score of 338 Monday at Elkview Country Club to finish third among the three teams competing for the right to represent the Lackawanna League in the District 2 team championships Friday at Fox Hill Country Club.

Scranton Prep won with a 267. North Pocono shot 326.

Liz Franchetti led Abington Heights with a 98.

DISTRICT INDIVIDUALS

The District 2 individual champions and state qualifiers will be determined Monday at Elkview.