Scranton Prep swept the doubles matches Sept. 30, leaving the Classics on the verge of a title repeat with a 3-2, home-court victory over Abington Heights in a showdown of Lackawanna League girls tennis unbeatens.

Abington Heights won the first two singles matches, but could not secure the third point it needed for a win and likely league championship.

Bella Peters downed Megan McDonald, 6-1, 6-0, at number-one singles and Rina Hanumali defeated Camilla Rinaldi, 6-4, 6-1 at number-two singles.

Scranton Prep won the third singles match when Carly Habeeb beat Faith Bennett, 6-0, 6-2.

Annie Johnson-Clair Kelly posted a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Hanna Adonizio-Isabel Holland at first doubles and Leelah Farrell-Willa Farrell defeated Emily Bartell-Elina Joshi, 6-3, 6-1, at second doubles.

MORE GIRLS TENNIS

Abington Heights 5, Mid Valley 0

Bella Peters, Rina Hanumali and Faith Bennett all won their singles matches, 6-0, 6-0, when Abington Heights shut out Mid Valley Monday.

Both doubles teams also won their first sets, 6-0.

Abington Heights 5, North Pocono 0

Abington Heights dropped just four games in six sets of singles play to sweep Friday’s Lackawanna League match.

Rina Hanumali won, 6-0, 6-0, at second singles.

Hanna Adonizio-Isabel Holland rallied from dropping the first set to win at first doubles.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lackawanna Trail 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Liz Litwin, Emma Fowler and Belle Coleman scored goals Monday when Lackawanna Trail defeated visiting Wilkes-Barre Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game.

Fowler’s unassisted goal with 4:21 left in the third quarter opened the lead to 2-0.

Lena Ryon and Darlene Jones had assists.

Lilly Rejrat made two saves for the shutout.

Lackawanna Trail led 11-5 in shots on goal and 6-4 in penalty corners.

Wyoming Area 2, Lackawanna Trail 0

Wyoming Area held visiting Lackawanna Trail without a shot or penalty corner Sept. 30 in the game between three of the teams that started the day in a third-place tie in WVC Division 1.

The Lady Warriors turned the tables on the Lady Lions, who had posted four straight shutouts coming in and had held Delaware Valley to just two corners and one shot two days earlier.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lackawanna Trail 3, Mountain View 1

Lackawanna Trail recovered from dropping the first set at Mountain View Monday night, coming back for a 22-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 victory.

Lackawanna Trail 3, Susquehanna 2

Lackawanna Trail was behind by a set twice in its Thursday Lackawanna League home match, but came back to win, 22-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 15-10.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Lackawanna Trail 20, Susquehanna 41

The Lions handed the Sabers their first Lackawanna League Division 2 loss Sept. 30 by taking second through sixth place after Susquehanna’s Austin Gow ran away with the individual victory.

Brayden Clarke led the way for Lackawanna Trail, followed by Michael Measley, Deegan Ross, Michael Bluhm and William Filam.

Abington Heights 26, Honesdale 31

Gavin Ross won by 49 seconds to lead Abington Heights to the Sept. 29 non-league victdory.

Tyler Petty placed fourth for the Comets.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Susquehanna 16, Lackawanna Trail 20

Susquehanna edged Lackawanna Trail in the Lackawanna League meet that was scored four the four runners each team entered.

Mikayla Measley from Lackawanna Trail finished second.

Abington Heights 24, Honesdale 33

Abby Marion and Gigi Sabatini finished 1-2 to lead Abington Heights to the victory in the Sept. 29 non-league meet.

Maia Arcangelo was fourth.